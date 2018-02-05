10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares are up 9 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares rose 10 percent following a strong Q3 earnings beat.
- Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) shares are up 7 percent, reversing an 8 percent loss the stock saw in the regular session.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares are up 6 percent, reversing the 7 percent loss shares saw in the regular session.
- Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rose more than 3 percent following a raised Q2 outlook.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) rose 2 percent following a Q2 earnings beat.
Losers
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are down 11 percent following a third quarter earnings miss and weak FY18 sales guidance. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.59, missing estimates by 19 cents. Sales also fell short of estimates, coming in at $483 million, missing estimates by $46 million. The company announced a $200 million buyback plan.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares are down 4 percent.
- Lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are down 3 percent after CEO Laurent Potdevin announced his resignation. Potdevin affirmed the company is on track to reach its $4 billion in revenue by 2020 target.
- Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares are down 3 percent.
