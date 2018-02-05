IN THE NEWS

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, the first Super Bowl title ever for the Eagles franchise... So who had the best commercials?: Link

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is in direct competition with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Prime streaming service and Hulu — right?: Link

The Federal Reserve’s unprecedented move to handcuff growth at Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) sent a message that boards of directors, not just management, will be held accountable when big banks fail to manage risks: Link $

Banks are closing branches at the fastest pace in decades, as they leave less profitable regions and fewer customers use tellers for routine transactions: Link $

Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday, with European indexes opening lower and bond yields rising as resurgent U.S. inflation raised the possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively than had been expected: Link

Mick Mulvaney, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has pulled back from a full-scale probe of how Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) failed to protect the personal data of millions of consumers, according to people familiar with the matter: Link

Bitcoin, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, fell 7 percent on Monday to a fresh 2-1/2-month low of $7,599 on back of growing worries about a regulatory clampdown and bans on the purchase of the digital coins: Link

A House panel meets Monday to consider releasing a rebuttal to the disputed memo alleging bias in the Russia investigation, as Democrats signaled a willingness to use the issue against rank-and-file Republicans ahead of this year’s mid-term elections: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Markit Composite PMI for Jan 53.80 vs 53.90 Est; Prior 53.80. Markit Services PMI for Jan 53.30 vs 53.50 Est; Prior 53.30

USA ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Accounts for Jan 59.80 vs 57.20 Est; Prior 57.80. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for Jan 59.90 vs 56.50 Est; Prior 56.00

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for January is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

KeyBanc upgraded Sprint (NYSE: S) from Underweight to Sector Weight

(NYSE: S) from Underweight to Sector Weight Jefferies upgraded Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: LOW) from Hold to Buy Piper Jaffray upgraded VFC (NYSE: VFC) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: VFC) from Neutral to Overweight Jefferies downgraded Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Hold Barclays downgraded Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

(NYSE: DKS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight KBW downgraded Wells Fargo from Outperform to Market Perform

