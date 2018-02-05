40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares climbed 24.45 percent to close at $24.99 on Friday after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares jumped 22.06 percent to close at $74.48 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares gained 15.34 percent to close at $10.00 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and announced plans to buy Cobham AvComm and Wireless Test and Measurement businesses for $455 million in cash.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 15.14 percent to close at $4.03.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares rose 14.66 percent to close at $3.52 on Friday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) jumped 14.5 percent to close at $20.61 as the company reported pricing of its initial public offering.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) gained 14.31 percent to close at $6.07. Viking Therapeutics priced its 11 million share offering at $5 per share.
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) rose 13.88 percent to close at $142.25 after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.11, which may not compare to a 63-cent consensus estimate. Sales came in at $329 million, beat estimates by $9 million. The company will introduce FY18 guidance at an investor summit Feb. 15.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares rose 13.33 percent to close at $4.08.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) gained 11.35 percent to close at $10.99 on Friday.
- Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) shares climbed 10.99 percent to close at $42.40 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) gained 10.73 percent to close at $33.32
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) rose 8.98 percent to close at $84.01 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 12 cents per share, topping estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $294 million, $8 million ahead of estimates. The company also appointed Starbucks CTO Gerri Martin-Flickinger to the Board of Directors.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares surged 8.91 percent to close at $7.82 on Friday.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 7.9 percent to close at $16.53. Mattel posted a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s revenue also missed estimates.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) climbed 7.3 percent to close at $93.63 following a big third quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Earnings came in at $4.97 per share, beating estimates by $1.15. Sales came in $63 million higher than estimates at $811 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter guidance, but FY18 sales and earnings guidance came in well ahead of estimates.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) rose 5.78 percent to close at $51.99 following Q3 results. Sony named CFO Kenichiro Yoshida as new President and CEO.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 2.87 percent to close at $1,429.95 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares dipped 46.81 percent to close at $12.16 on Friday after raising its fourth quarter outlook, but warned of an anticipated decline in sales in the first quarter. The company cites "softness in our endpoint IC volumes" as the reason for the weak first quarter guidance.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares fell 27.41 percent to close at $7.92 after reporting weak quarterly results.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) tumbled 26.8 percent to close at $6.61 after missing first quarter earnings estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 4 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in $6 million ahead of estimates, at $203 million.
- YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares fell 21.95 percent to close at $12.34. YRC Worldwide reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $0.23 per share on sales of $1.209 billion.
- Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) shares fell 20.31 percent to close at $34.61 following downbeat quarterly results.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) slipped 19.18 percent to close at $2.95. OpGen priced its 3.69 million unit offering at $3.25 per unit.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped 18.88 percent to close at $5.93. Arcturus Therapeutics named Mark Herbert as interim President.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares dropped 18.02 percent to close at $54.60 despite reporting a second quarter earnings beat and raising its FY18 outlook. Jefferies downgraded OSI Systems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target to $70.00.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares fell 16.29 percent to close at $2.57.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dipped 16 percent to close at $4.20 on Friday.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares declined 15.98 percent to close at $56.00.
- Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE: KLDX) fell 14.10 percent to close at $1.95 on Friday after the company reported 2017 production results and issued 2018 guidance. The company also announced postponement of its Investor Day.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) shares slipped 13.58 percent to close at $3.50 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares fell 12.69 percent to close at $30.56.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) declined 12.48 percent to close at $12.83 on Friday after dropping 4.37 percent on Thursday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares fell 12.03 percent to close at $2.12 on Friday.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares dipped 10.65 percent to close at $2.35.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell 8.07 percent to close at $33.05.
- Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) fell 8.36 percent to close at $17.09 after reporting a loss in 2017.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares slipped 6.67 percent to close at $1.96. The nuclear fuel technology company confirmed it has won another key patent in China related to the manufacturing process for its metallic fuel rods.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 5.28 percent to close at $1,119.201. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. Alphabet also announced a $8,589,056 buyback plan.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) dropped 4.34 percent to close at $160.50 Apple reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 guidance. The company expects Q2 sales between $60 billion-$62 billion vs. $65.7 billion estimates. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones during the period.
