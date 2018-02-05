Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 4:01am   Comments
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM non-manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for January is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

