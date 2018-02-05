Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM non-manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for January is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
