35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares jumped 20.3 percent to $24.16 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares jumped 18.3 percent to $10.26 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and announced plans to buy Cobham AvComm and Wireless Test and Measurement businesses for $455 million in cash.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares surged 18.3 percent to $4.26.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (NYSE: WMLP) shares rose 17.7 percent to $3.12.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares climbed 17.6 percent to $71.75 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 15.7 percent to $4.05.
- Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) shares jumped 12.6 percent to $ 43.00 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 12.6 percent to $5.98. Viking Therapeutics priced its 11 million share offering at $5 per share.
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) climbed 12 percent to $ 139.89 after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.11, which may not compare to a 63-cent consensus estimate. Sales came in at $329 million, beat estimates by $9 million. The company will introduce FY18 guidance at an investor summit Feb. 15.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) rose 10.5 percent to $10.91.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) climbed 9.8 percent to $16.82. Mattel posted a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s revenue also missed estimates.
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) gained 9.3 percent to $84.26 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 12 cents per share, topping estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $294 million, $8 million ahead of estimates. The company also appointed Starbucks CTO Gerri Martin-Flickinger to the Board of Directors.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) gained 8.2 percent to $53.14 following Q3 results. Sony named CFO Kenichiro Yoshida as new President and CEO.
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) rose 7.7 percent to $7.70.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) gained 6 percent to $92.43 following a big third quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Earnings came in at $4.97 per share, beating estimates by $1.15. Sales came in $63 million higher than estimates at $811 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter guidance, but FY18 sales and earnings guidance came in well ahead of estimates.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 5.8 percent to $1,471.18 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) tumbled 44.5 percent to $12.69 after raising its fourth quarter outlook, but warned of an anticipated decline in sales in the first quarter. The company cites "softness in our endpoint IC volumes" as the reason for the weak first quarter guidance.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares dipped 27.5 percent to $7.91 after reporting weak quarterly results.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) fell 24.4 percent to $6.83 after missing first quarter earnings estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 4 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in $6 million ahead of estimates, at $203 million.
- YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares slipped 20.4 percent to $12.59. YRC Worldwide reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $0.23 per share on sales of $1.209 billion.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) dropped 19.9 percent to $2.92. OpGen priced its 3.69 million unit offering at $3.25 per unit.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares fell 18.4 percent to $54.34 despite reporting a second quarter earnings beat and raising its FY18 outlook. Jefferies downgraded OSI Systems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target to $70.00.
- Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) dropped 16.9 percent to $36.11 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell 12.5 percent to $6.40. Arcturus Therapeutics named Mark Herbert as interim President.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) shares declined 12.5 percent to $3.55 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares dropped 12 percent to $2.12.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares declined 11.9 percent to $1.85. The nuclear fuel technology company confirmed it has won another key patent in China related to the manufacturing process for its metallic fuel rods.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares fell 11.1 percent to $2.34.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares declined 10.5 percent to $31.31.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares dropped 9.9 percent to $32.38.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) slipped 8.5 percent to $13.42 after dropping 4.37 percent on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) slipped 7.6 percent to $17.24 after reporting a loss in 2017.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dropped 5 percent to $1,123.21. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. Alphabet also announced a $8,589,056 buyback plan.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) declined 4.7 percent to $17.30. Barclays downgraded Mallinckrodt from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2.6 percent to $163.47. Apple reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 guidance. The company expects Q2 sales between $60 billion-$62 billion vs. $65.7 billion estimates. Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones during the period.
