The Market In 5 Minutes: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, And Flamethrowers
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 02, 2018 9:05am   Comments
Sizable losses in store at the open (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares reversed loses from the regular session after delivering a fourth quarter earnings beat: Link

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares fell sharply after the company announced the delay of Red Dead Redemption 2. Benzinga spoke to analysts who don't agree with the market: Link

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) revenue rose 13% to $88.29 billion... the company, whose profits topped $20 billion for the first time, is also increasingly benefiting from its services business, including App Store sales and music and payments services: Link $

President Donald Trump is expected to tell lawmakers as early as Friday that he has approved the release of a classified memo that Republicans allege shows improper surveillance of one of the president’s former campaign aides, a White House official said Thursday: Link $

Bitcoin plunged below $9,000 on Friday, extending its sharp rout since the start of the year in a selloff triggered by a widening regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies: Link $

All of the almost 3,000 athletes competing at the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are set to get perks including the latest $1,100 Samsung smartphones, top of the range new equipment to take home and sleek Nike (NYSE: NKE) uniforms. All except perhaps the 22 athletes from North Korea: Link

Elon Musk sold-out of $500 flamethrowers put on sale last week. Bloomberg likens the product's marketing to initial coin offerings, operating on internet hype: Link

For activist investors, executive pay has become even more important in the years since the financial crisis, which underscored how poorly thought-out incentive structures can motivate bad behavior: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Nonfarm Payrolls for Jan 200.0K vs 184.0K Est; Prior 148.0K. Private Payrolls for Jan 196.0K vs 180.0K Est; Prior 146.0K
  • Unemployment Rate for Jan 4.10% vs 4.10% Est; Prior 4.10%
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Austin, Texas at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in San Francisco at 3:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Stifel upgraded Viavi (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Hold to Buy
  • Stifel downgraded Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from Buy to Hold
  • KeyBank downgraded Apple from Overweight to Sector Weight
  • Barclays downgraded Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

