44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares climbed 38.91 percent to close at $12.96 on Thursday after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. The company guided FY18 revenues outlook at 20 percent growth.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) jumped 35.42 percent to close at $6.50 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares jumped 27.49 percent to close at $2.69 on Thursday after dropping 1.40 percent on Wednesday.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) surged 24.14 percent to close at $3.60.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) gained 20.4 percent to close at $2.5638 on Thursday.
- Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) climbed 20.09 percent to close at $153.01 following strong Q2 results.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares rose 18.03 percent to close at $4.19.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 16.23 percent to close at $83.42 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) rose 14.41 percent to close at $13.50 after the company reported Q1 results.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) gained 13.78 percent to close at $46.17. eBay posted in-line quarterly earnings and issued a strong forecast for the full year. eBay also announced a deal with Dutch payments company Adyen.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) rose 13.67 percent to close at $13.64. Sol-Gel Technologies priced its initial public offering of 6,250,000 ordinary shares at price of $12.00 per ordinary share.
- Erin Energy Corporation (NYSE: ERN) surged 13.33 percent to close at $3.40.
- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) climbed 12.64 percent to close at $38.58 following a second quarter earnings beat.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 12.55 percent to close at $43.66 on Thursday.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 12.27 percent to close at $5.40 after the company posted strong quarterly profit.
- Constellium N.V (NYSE: CSTM) jumped 8.56 percent to close at $13.95 after the company agreed to to sell its Sierre plant's assets leased to Novelis for €200 million.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) gained 7.3 percent to close at $128.23 following Q4 earnings.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) rose 7.04 percent to close at $150.45 following upbeat Q2 results.
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) gained 5.44 percent to close at $15.50. CNH Industrial and Microsoft disclosed a strategic partnership for connected industrial and commercial vehicles. CNH Industrial and Monsanto Subsidiary The Climate Corporation also announced partnership to deliver two way data sharing.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares rose 5.54 percent to close at $24.29. Corcept Therapeutics reported preliminary Q4 sales of $53.3 million and FY17 sales of $159.2 million.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares gained 4.57 percent to close at $39.16 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) rose 3.32 percent to close at $193.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. December monthly active users were up 14 percent year-over-year to 1.4 billion.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares dipped 30.89 percent to close at $3.20 on Thursday.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) shares tumbled 29.13 percent to close at $8.15 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products reported Q4 net income of $13 million, after posting a loss in the year-ago period. Resolute Forest Products named Yves Laflamme as President and CEO.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) fell 19.88 percent to close at $13.30. NIC reported Q4 earnings of $0.16 per share.
- Ipic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) dropped 18.16 percent to close at $15.14.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares fell 17.83 percent to close at $15.10 following Kate Upton's sexual harassment claim.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) dropped 16.59 percent to close at $19.53 following Q3 results.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) fell 16.38 percent to close at $1.94.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) tumbled 15.57 percent to close at $17.78 after the company cut its FY17 adjusted earnings outlook. The company now expects FY17 adjusted earnings of $1.58 to $1.61 per share on sales of $9.2 billion to $9.32 billion.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVI) shares dipped 15.1 percent to close at $14.90. Civitas is expected to release its Q1 operating results on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) fell 14.35 percent to close at $56.65 following Q2 results.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) declined 13.72 percent to close at $1.95.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 13.29 percent to close at $2.48.
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) dropped 12.71 percent to close at $1.58. OncoSec priced its 13.33 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) dropped 11.17 percent to close at $75.31 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 10.25 percent to close at $12.34 after falling 3.71 percent on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain reported adjournment of annual meeting of stockholders.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 8.11 percent to close at $78.40. Paypal posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. PayPal’s former parent company eBay announced a deal with Dutch payments company Adyen.
- Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) dropped 6.98 percent to close at $3.20. Fusion announced its upsized public offering of 11.25 million shares at $3.20 per share.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) slipped 6.73 percent to close at $4.99 on Thursday after surging 13.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) shares fell 6.54 percent to close at $51.87 following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) dropped 6.31 percent to close at $71.44 following Q4 results.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares slipped 5.91 percent to close at $192.22 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings. The company also announced plans to buy a 33 percent stake in Ant Financial.
- Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: GNBC) dropped 4.82 percent to close at $22.70. Green Bancorp priced its 3 million share offering at $23.25 per share.
