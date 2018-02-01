9 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.11, which may not compare to a 63-cent consensus estimate. Sales came in at $329 million, beat estimates by $9 million. The company will introduce FY18 guidance at an investor summit Feb. 15.
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) shares are up 14 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 12 cents per share, topping estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $294 million, $8 million ahead of estimates. The company also appointed Starbucks CTO Gerri Martin-Flickinger to the Board of Directors.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) shares are up 8 percent following a big third quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Earnings came in at $4.97 per share, beating estimates by $1.15. Sales came in $63 million higher than estimates at $811 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter guidance, but FY18 sales and earnings guidance came in well ahead of estimates.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are up 6 percent after a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.15, beating estimates by 30 cents. Sales came in at $60.5 billion, topping estimates by $670 million.
Losers
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares are down 25 percent after raising its fourth quarter outlook, but warned of an anticipated decline in sales in the first quarter. The company cites "softness in our endpoint IC volumes" as the reason for the weak first quarter guidance.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) shares are down 15 percent after missing first quarter earnings estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 4 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in $6 million ahead of estimates, at $203 million.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares are down 18 percent despite reporting a second quarter earnings beat and raising its FY18 outlook.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Revenues came in at $1.6 billion, missing estimates by $79 million.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a big fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. Earnings came in at 30 cents per share loss, missing estimates by 19 cents. Revenues fell $5 million short of estimates at $335 million.
