Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK), the exchange-traded fund which tracks the performance of major technology stocks, could see heightened volume Thursday. Some of the most notable technology companies will be reporting their earnings results after Thursday's close, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The9 Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained more than 30 percent early Thursday morning. The China-based nano-cap developer and operator of online gaming and related services announced a partnership agreement to cooperate in distribution of solar energy using blockchain technology.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSE: FXI), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the FTSE China 25 Index, could see heightened volatility and volume. One of China's most notable companies, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) reported a revenue miss in its fiscal third quarter report, but sales did come in above expectations.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) was relatively quiet early Thursday. The company owns a stake in MoviePass, a provider of a service that offers consumers access to watch multiple movies in theaters for a fixed monthly cost. Helios and Matheson has been heavily rumored to be an acquisition target from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). While MoviePass' CEO Mitch Lowe is one of Netflix's co-founder, chatter of the rumor has come from questionable sources on Twitter.

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained more than 20 percent. The nano-cap nuclear fuel technology said it has been awarded key patents in Europe and China related to its metallic fuel design that extend through 2034.

