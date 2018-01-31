7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Open Text Corp (USA) (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares are up 11 percent following a secod quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 76 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Revenues were $734 million, beating estimates by $46 million.
- Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 7 cents, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in $13 million higher than estimates at $88 million. The company guided FY18 revenues outlook at 20 percent growth.
Losers
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are down 5 percent despite delivering a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS came in at $2.21, 26 cents ahead of estimates. Revenues came in at $12.97 billion, beating estimates by $420 million. December monthly active users were up 14 percent year-over-year to 1.4 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares are down 5 percent, passing a 52 week low after issuing weak fourth quarter guidance. Third quarter EPS came in at 49 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.23 billion, missing estimates by $40 million.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 55 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $3.74 billion, beating estimates by $110 million. Paypal issued weak first quarter EPS guidance.
- ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) shares are down 3 percent after missing fourth quarter sales estimates. Sales came in at $532 million, missing estimts by $3 million. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a second quarter sales beat. Second quarter adjusted EPS came ina t 96 cents, beating estimates by 10 cents.
