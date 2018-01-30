7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares are up 15 percent following a big fourth quarter earnings beat and strong FY18 guidance. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.11, beating estimates by 33 cents. Sales came in at $594 million, beating estimates by $38 million. The company also reported the purchase of Lifetouch for $825 million.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares are up 9 percent after announcing the company has entered into a multi-year patent license agreement with Marquardt. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are up 4 percent, passing a 52-week high after reporting third quarter earnings results. GAAP sales came in at $1.16 billion. The company sees FY18 GAAP EPS of $3.25 and revenues at $5.1 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are volatile in after-hours trading following a Q4 earnings beat. The stock dropped as much as 7 percent, then recovered to gain as much as 2 percent. As of 5 p.m. ET, the stock was trading around $13.00, up about 1 percent.
Losers
- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are down 6 percent despite a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. EPS came in at 53 cents, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $1.24 billion, $10 million ahead of estimates. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Juniper also reported a $2 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.18 per share.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a $50 million common stock offering.
