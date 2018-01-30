Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2018 5:02pm   Comments
Share:
Related SFLY
ICYMI: Shutterfly Downgrade, BioBlast Price Action, Blockchain ETFs
Time To Take Profits In Shutterfly? Goldman Sachs Downgrades
Shutterfly beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related IMMR
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Dr. Pepper Snapple Shares Surge Amid Plans To Merge With Keurig Green Mountain
Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/30/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares are up 15 percent following a big fourth quarter earnings beat and strong FY18 guidance. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.11, beating estimates by 33 cents. Sales came in at $594 million, beating estimates by $38 million. The company also reported the purchase of Lifetouch for $825 million.
  • Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares are up 9 percent after announcing the company has entered into a multi-year patent license agreement with Marquardt. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are up 4 percent, passing a 52-week high after reporting third quarter earnings results. GAAP sales came in at $1.16 billion. The company sees FY18 GAAP EPS of $3.25 and revenues at $5.1 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are volatile in after-hours trading following a Q4 earnings beat. The stock dropped as much as 7 percent, then recovered to gain as much as 2 percent. As of 5 p.m. ET, the stock was trading around $13.00, up about 1 percent.

Losers

  • VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares are down 6 percent despite a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. EPS came in at 53 cents, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $1.24 billion, $10 million ahead of estimates. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Juniper also reported a $2 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.18 per share.
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a $50 million common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CERS + AMD)

AMD Reports Q4 Beat, Strong Guidance
Options Traders Hint At Bullish AMD Sentiment Heading Into Earnings
The Market In 5 Minutes: AMD On Tap, Airline Pair Trade, And Bezos, Buffett, Dimon Disrupt The Health Care Space
Earnings Preview: Advanced Micro Devices
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AZRX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.