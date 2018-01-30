Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's 7 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 9:19am
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZNannounced it will be entering the health care space in a limited capacity. Amazon's Jeff Bezos will team up with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)'s Jamie Dimon, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)'s Warren Buffett to reduce "health care's burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families."

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock lost nearly 1.5 percent after the biopharmaceutical giant reported its fourth quarter results. The company said it earned 62 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $13.7 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $13.68 billion.

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD) gained more than 10 percent after the provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions announced it agreed to be acquired by SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP).

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) lost around 0.6 percent. The video game maker is scheduled to report its earnings after Tuesday's market close.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) stock gained more than 10 percent. The Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets is reportedly in talks with Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). The private equity giant is looking to acquire a 55 percent stake in Thomson Reuters' largest unit that offers data and analytical tools to financial professionals, Canada's BNN said.

