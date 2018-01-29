Gainers:

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares are up 11 percent. No news was immediately available.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares are up 5 percent after announcing the company is close to securing an interim Manhattan-based office space while the negotiations for a larger U.S. headquarters continues.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings-and-sales beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.10, topping estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $687 million, $5 million ahead of estimates.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) shares are down 5 percent after the company announced it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are down 4 percent after reporting weak first-quarter guidance despite delivering a fourth-quarter sales beat. EPS fell in-line with analyst estimates at 19 cents. The company sees a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss between 12 and 19 cents, with sales in the $41 million-$47 million range.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) shares are down 5 percent after reporting preliminary FY17 sales of $341.5 million-$343.5 million. EPS is expected to come in at $1.54-$1.58. The company also announced a 4 million-share common stock offering.

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.