Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2018 5:38pm   Comments
Share:
Related
45 Biggest Movers From Friday
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Seven Stars Cloud working to speed financial reports (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares are up 11 percent. No news was immediately available.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares are up 5 percent after announcing the company is close to securing an interim Manhattan-based office space while the negotiations for a larger U.S. headquarters continues.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings-and-sales beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.10, topping estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $687 million, $5 million ahead of estimates.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) shares are down 5 percent after the company announced it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are down 4 percent after reporting weak first-quarter guidance despite delivering a fourth-quarter sales beat. EPS fell in-line with analyst estimates at 19 cents. The company sees a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss between 12 and 19 cents, with sales in the $41 million-$47 million range.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) shares are down 5 percent after reporting preliminary FY17 sales of $341.5 million-$343.5 million. EPS is expected to come in at $1.54-$1.58. The company also announced a 4 million-share common stock offering.

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (D + DQ)

Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2018
SCANA Hit By Governor's Proposal To Halt Nuclear Unit Payments
Traders Have Been Bottom Fishing In This Leveraged ETF
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Cloudera, Teradyne, And More
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Albemarle, Best Buy, Marvell, And More
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RBBN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.