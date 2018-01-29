45 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Armo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) shares surged 74.94 percent to close at $29.74 on Friday. ARMO BioSciences priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Solid Biosciences, LLC (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 41.38 percent to close at $22.62. Solid Biosciences priced its 7.8 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares jumped 35.51 percent to close at $3.32 on Friday after gaining 13.43 percent on Thursday.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares jumped 29.19 percent to close at $0.42. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Atossa Genetics with a Buy rating.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares jumped 20.10 percent to close at $117.31 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares jumped 17.56 percent to close at $6.36.
- Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ABAX) shares rose 17.49 percent to close at $75.71 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
- PLAYAGS, INC. (NYSE: AGS) shares climbed 15.62 percent to close at $18.50. PlayAGS priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares rose 14.19 percent to close at $8.77.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) climbed 14.10 percent to close at $2.67 on Friday.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares rose 13.77 percent to close at $123.21 after the biopharmaceutical company reported fourth quarter results. AbbVie said it earned $1.48 per share in the quarter on revenue of $7.739 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) climbed 13.38 percent to close at $4.83.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) jumped 13.04 percent to close at $2.60 on Friday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) surged 12.66 percent to close at $2.67.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 12.62 percent to close at $5.89 on Friday.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares gained 11.93 percent to close at $5.63 on Friday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 11.31 percent to close at $6.20. Nomura initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma with a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares surged 11.04 percent to close at $3.72.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares rose 10.64 percent to close at $16.64 on Friday.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) surged 10.55 percent to close at $50.08. Intel reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) rose 10.25 percent to close at $17.75 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) gained 8.99 percent to close at $150.00 following WSJ report late Thursday suggesting that Dell is exploring strategic alternatives, which could include an IPO and a deal with VMware.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) rose 7.81 percent to close at $37.25. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 7.1 percent to close at $5.28 on Friday after climbing 9.80 percent on Thursday.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 6.6 percent to close at $2.26. Pareteum Europe has been awarded a guaranteed €8.7 million contract for managed service platform over 5 years.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares gained 5.16 percent to close at $77.40. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Exponent from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dipped 26.58 percent to close at $2.79 on Friday after climbing 41.26 percent on Thursday.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) shares tumbled 17.13 percent to close at $2.08.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares fell 15.01 percent to close at $3.51 on Friday.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) slipped 12.32 percent to close at $2.99 on Friday after gaining 58.60 percent on Thursday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 11.25 percent to close at $2.84 after the company reported pricing of $50 million convertible notes offering.
- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) tumbled 10.65 percent to close at $36.90. Aspen Insurance reported preliminary estimate of Q44 underwriting loss of $245 million in Q4. The company expects $135 million in pre-tax losses during Q4 related to wildfires in California.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 10.26 percent to close at $3.41 on Friday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) dipped 10.12 percent to close at $180.29 after CEO Steve Wynn was reported to have pressured employees to engage in sexual acts. Wynn rejected “dozens” of allegations, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) dropped 9.52 percent to close at $17.10. TimkenSteel reported a Q4 loss of $0.77 per share on revenue of $341.4 million.
- Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LBCC) tumbled 9.14 percent to close at $3.38. Long Blockchain named Shamyl Malik as the chairman of Blockchain Strategy Committee.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) shares dropped 8.71 percent to close at $9.33 on Friday after dipping 11.59 percent on Thursday.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) fell 8.63 percent to close at $2.54 on Friday after dropping 11.18 percent on Thursday.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) fell 8.37 percent to close at $44.90. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago from Buy to Neutral.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 7.95 percent to close at $3.01 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) shares fell 7.67 percent to close at $139.82. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from Buy to Neutral.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) shares fell 6.45 percent to close at $82.74 following WSJ report late Thursday suggesting that the company is exploring strategic alternatives, which could include an IPO and a deal with VMware.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares dropped 4.85 percent to close at $73.56 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) dropped 4.7 percent to close at $10.75. The Bancorp reported Q4 loss of $0.22 per share on Thursday.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) dropped 4.23 percent to close at $57.99. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
