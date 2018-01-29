Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 4:17am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Armo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) shares surged 74.94 percent to close at $29.74 on Friday. ARMO BioSciences priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Solid Biosciences, LLC (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 41.38 percent to close at $22.62. Solid Biosciences priced its 7.8 million share IPO at $16 per share.
  • Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares jumped 35.51 percent to close at $3.32 on Friday after gaining 13.43 percent on Thursday.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares jumped 29.19 percent to close at $0.42. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Atossa Genetics with a Buy rating.
  • World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares jumped 20.10 percent to close at $117.31 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares jumped 17.56 percent to close at $6.36.
  • Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ABAX) shares rose 17.49 percent to close at $75.71 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • PLAYAGS, INC. (NYSE: AGS) shares climbed 15.62 percent to close at $18.50. PlayAGS priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares rose 14.19 percent to close at $8.77.
  • U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) climbed 14.10 percent to close at $2.67 on Friday.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares rose 13.77 percent to close at $123.21 after the biopharmaceutical company reported fourth quarter results. AbbVie said it earned $1.48 per share in the quarter on revenue of $7.739 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) climbed 13.38 percent to close at $4.83.
  • ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) jumped 13.04 percent to close at $2.60 on Friday.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) surged 12.66 percent to close at $2.67.
  • Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 12.62 percent to close at $5.89 on Friday.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares gained 11.93 percent to close at $5.63 on Friday.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 11.31 percent to close at $6.20. Nomura initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma with a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target.
  • Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares surged 11.04 percent to close at $3.72.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares rose 10.64 percent to close at $16.64 on Friday.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) surged 10.55 percent to close at $50.08. Intel reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) rose 10.25 percent to close at $17.75 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) gained 8.99 percent to close at $150.00 following WSJ report late Thursday suggesting that Dell is exploring strategic alternatives, which could include an IPO and a deal with VMware.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) rose 7.81 percent to close at $37.25. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics with an Outperform rating.
  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 7.1 percent to close at $5.28 on Friday after climbing 9.80 percent on Thursday.
  • Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 6.6 percent to close at $2.26. Pareteum Europe has been awarded a guaranteed €8.7 million contract for managed service platform over 5 years.
  • Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares gained 5.16 percent to close at $77.40. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Exponent from Hold to Buy.


Losers

  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dipped 26.58 percent to close at $2.79 on Friday after climbing 41.26 percent on Thursday.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) shares tumbled 17.13 percent to close at $2.08.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares fell 15.01 percent to close at $3.51 on Friday.
  • Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) slipped 12.32 percent to close at $2.99 on Friday after gaining 58.60 percent on Thursday.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 11.25 percent to close at $2.84 after the company reported pricing of $50 million convertible notes offering.
  • Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) tumbled 10.65 percent to close at $36.90. Aspen Insurance reported preliminary estimate of Q44 underwriting loss of $245 million in Q4. The company expects $135 million in pre-tax losses during Q4 related to wildfires in California.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 10.26 percent to close at $3.41 on Friday.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) dipped 10.12 percent to close at $180.29 after CEO Steve Wynn was reported to have pressured employees to engage in sexual acts. Wynn rejected “dozens” of allegations, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) dropped 9.52 percent to close at $17.10. TimkenSteel reported a Q4 loss of $0.77 per share on revenue of $341.4 million.
  • Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LBCC) tumbled 9.14 percent to close at $3.38. Long Blockchain named Shamyl Malik as the chairman of Blockchain Strategy Committee.
  • CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) shares dropped 8.71 percent to close at $9.33 on Friday after dipping 11.59 percent on Thursday.
  • Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) fell 8.63 percent to close at $2.54 on Friday after dropping 11.18 percent on Thursday.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) fell 8.37 percent to close at $44.90. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago from Buy to Neutral.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 7.95 percent to close at $3.01 after the company posted Q4 results.
  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) shares fell 7.67 percent to close at $139.82. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from Buy to Neutral.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) shares fell 6.45 percent to close at $82.74 following WSJ report late Thursday suggesting that the company is exploring strategic alternatives, which could include an IPO and a deal with VMware.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares dropped 4.85 percent to close at $73.56 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) dropped 4.7 percent to close at $10.75. The Bancorp reported Q4 loss of $0.22 per share on Thursday.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) dropped 4.23 percent to close at $57.99. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From Friday Yesterday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABAX + ABBV)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 125 Points; Timkensteel Shares Plummet
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: 8x8 Rises Following Strong Q3 Results; Senseonics Shares Drop
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Honeywell Tops Q4 Estimates
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
10 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ARMO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.