AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) stock gained around 2.5 percent after the biopharmaceutical company reported fourth quarter results. AbbVie said it earned $1.48 per share in the quarter on revenue of $7.739 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH), the exchange traded fund which tracks the performance of the Semiconductor 25 Index, will be closely watched. Perhaps the most notable component in the group, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) traded above its 52-week high of $47.65 in reaction to a top-and-bottom line earnings beat.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) lost more than 5 percent despite the coffee and food retailer reporting an encouraging fiscal first quarter earnings report. Starbucks said it earned 65 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $6 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 57 cents per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) gained more than 1 percent after reports suggested notable activist investor Bill Ackman has been building a stake in the company throughout 2017. A Bloomberg report suggested Ackman's stake in the apparel and sportswear company is passive.

Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent. The China-based company has been active in growing its exposure to blockchain technologies and announced Friday it will partner with Business Office Operation Limited to jointly develop online-to-offline (O20) sharing workspace solutions.

