Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2018 8:42am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) stock gained around 2.5 percent after the biopharmaceutical company reported fourth quarter results. AbbVie said it earned $1.48 per share in the quarter on revenue of $7.739 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH), the exchange traded fund which tracks the performance of the Semiconductor 25 Index, will be closely watched. Perhaps the most notable component in the group, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) traded above its 52-week high of $47.65 in reaction to a top-and-bottom line earnings beat.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) lost more than 5 percent despite the coffee and food retailer reporting an encouraging fiscal first quarter earnings report. Starbucks said it earned 65 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $6 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 57 cents per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) gained more than 1 percent after reports suggested notable activist investor Bill Ackman has been building a stake in the company throughout 2017. A Bloomberg report suggested Ackman's stake in the apparel and sportswear company is passive.

Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent. The China-based company has been active in growing its exposure to blockchain technologies and announced Friday it will partner with Business Office Operation Limited to jointly develop online-to-offline (O20) sharing workspace solutions.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of GDP Report

10 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2018

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + ABBV)

21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Third Blockchain ETF Debuts
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of GDP Report
AMD, Intel, PulteGroup, Vipshop: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 26
10 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ABBV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.