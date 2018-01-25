Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2018 5:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares are up 7 percent following a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Third quarter adjusted EPS came in at 2 cents, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $76 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company narrowed its FY18 outlook.
  • Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are up 5 percent following a big fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS came in at $1.08, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $17.1 billion, beating estimates by $760 million. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares are up 5 percent following a second quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $623 million, beating estimates by $2.5 million. Second quarter adjusted EPS fell in-line with estimates.

Losers

  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares are down 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares are down 3 percent, slightly reversing a 16 percent gain in the regular session. Future Fintech entered into an agreement with Digipay to have 60 percent of its digital assets associated with blockchain development project DCON acquired by the company.

