34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) jumped 55.4 percent to $3.34. Lightbridge is schedule to hold press conference at 10:05 am ET on January 25, 2018 regarding proposed joint venture with Framatome.
- Key Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTEC) shares surged 49.8 percent to $26.65 as Duravant announced plans to purchase Key Technology at $26.75 per share in cash.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares rose 40 percent to $2.92.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares gained 23.5 percent to $20.999. Menlo Therapeutics prices its IPO at $17 per share.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares surged 18.5 percent to $13.61 after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an offering of 13.04 million shares at a cost of $11.50 per share, which represents Wednesday's closing price.
- Summit Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares gained 18 percent to $14.41 after the company disclosed that ezutromisd significantly reduced muscle damage in DMD patients in 24-week interim data.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: IIJI) rose 16 percent to $11.31.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares climbed 15.2 percent to $3.11. Pacific Biosciences announced the sale of 10 Sequel Systems to BGI Genomics.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) surged 14.8 percent to $5.98.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares gained 14.5 percent to $32.70 after reporting Q3 results.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) jumped 11.6 percent to $126.14 after reporting a big first quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares rose 11.3 percent to $6.40.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) climbed 11.2 percent to $3.97. Northland Securities upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from Underperform to Market Perform.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares gained 10.9 percent to $2.45. One Horizon Group announced the acquisition of 123Wish on Wednesday.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) shares surged 10.8 percent to $71.37 following a first quarter earnings beat.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares gained 9.8 percent to $30.45 after falling 2.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) gained 9.4 percent to $17.65 after the company reported an agreement with Verizon to expand gunshot detection through city street lights.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) climbed 9 percent to $6.01.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) rose 4.2 percent to $5.28. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping with a Buy rating.
Losers
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares dipped 33.3 percent to $1.51. ConforMIS priced its 13.33 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
- Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) tumbled 25.6 percent to $9.60 after the company lowered its FY17 forecast.
- Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) dropped 22.1 percent to $24.36 after the company cut its FY17 guidance. The company also disclosed that it is exploring a series of strategic initiatives for some of its assets.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) declined 15.4 percent to $5.24. Ocular Therapeutix priced its 6.5 million share offering at $5 per share.
- Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) shares fell 12.2 percent to $10.12. Laredo Petroleum reported a 29 percent rise in year-end proved reserve estimates.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dropped 10.2 percent to $9.70 after climbing 8.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares fell 10.2 percent to $24.44. Briggs & Stratton posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) shares slipped 10 percent to $35.50 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $15.46. Range Resources projects 5-year CAGR of around 13 percent. The company also announced a 26 percent increase in proved resources as of December 31, 2017.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares fell 8.5 percent to $2.33. Synergy Pharmaceuticals reported the FDA approval of TRULANCE.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) tumbled 8.3 percent to $2.87.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 7.1 percent to $33.81 after declining 2.91 percent on Wednesday.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) fell 3.8 percent to $34.42. Albireo announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) declined 3.5 percent to $77.83. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tractor Supply from Outperform to Market Perform.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares dropped 3.4 percent to $200.45. Leerink Swann downgraded bluebird bio from Outperform to Market Perform.
