42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAGS) shares jumped 35.81 percent to close at $29.20. PagSeguro Digital priced its IPO at $21.50 per share.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) shares surged 31.17 percent to close at $13.55.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) jumped 30.77 percent to close at $3.40. RF Industries reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.9 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares rose 29.6 percent to close at $5.21.
- US Geothermal Inc (NYSE: HTM) shares climbed 27.12 percent to close at $5.39 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) reported the purchase of US Geothermal for $5.45 per share in cash.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 22.12 percent to close at $5.52.
- W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) shares rose 18.53 percent to close at $271.97 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised its FY18 earnings forecast.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares climbed 17.2 percent to close at $16.08.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares gained 16.47 percent to close at $14.14.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 15.7 percent to close at $5.01 after the biomedical products company issued an encouraging update to its phase 3 trial called INTERCEPT. Cerus said primary efficacy and safety endpoints were successfully achieved in a chronically transfused patient population and supports the company's mark submission which is planned for the second half of 2018.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) rose 15.67 percent to close at $23.25 following strong Q1 results.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) climbed 14.72 percent to close at $23.23 after tuesday reporting continuation of SOPHIA study of Margetuximab.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares jumped 14.71 percent to close at $18.17. Energous disclosed that it has completed $40 million at-the-market equity offering.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) rose 14.56 percent to close at $8.81.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) jumped 14.25 percent to close at $8.98. McDermott expects FY18 sales of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion and earnings of $0.42 to $0.52 per share. The company also reported winning of 13 jacket EPCI Saudi Aramco contract. KeyBanc upgraded McDermott from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) surged 14.2 percent to close at $21.72.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 13.17 percent to close at $3.18. Workhorse 8-K showed expectation for FY17 sales 69 percent greater than sales for FY16.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) climbed 8.54 percent to close at $10.80. Vuzix reported the launch of the Vuzix Blade Edge program.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) shares gained 7.96 percent to close at $3.0409. Cemtrex reported a strategic partnership with blockchain-based Lucyd.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares rose 7.69 percent to close at $5.60 after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) rose 7.34 percent to close at $26.04. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste from Hold to Buy.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) rose 5.15 percent to close at $30.60. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from Underperform to Neutral.
- TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) rose 5 percent to close at $21.00 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Tessco also disclosed that it has been selected by MasTec as a strategic partner in 5G related solutions.
Losers
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares tumbled 28.82 percent to close at $64.70 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology could face a setback in the launch of its breast cancer drug neratinib, as the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, relayed a "negative trend vote" after a meeting with the biotech company. Cowen downgraded shares of Puma Biotech from Outperform to Market Perform and reduced the price target from $128 to $68.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) shares fell 15.03 percent to close at $6.50.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) dropped 15 percent to close at $5.95 after the company reported plan to sell Z-Wave unit for $240 million in cash.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares declined 13.72 percent to close at $3.46.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) slipped 13.41 percent to close at $9.30. Teekay priced its 10 million share offering at $9.75 per share. The company also priced its offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 5.0 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) dipped 12.17 percent to close at $8.08.
- CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) shares fell 11.89 percent to close at $2.00 on Wednesday.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) tumbled 11.44 percent to close at $69.05. United Continental reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares declined 11.36 percent to close at $6.825.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares fell 11.1 percent to close at $22.34 on Wednesday after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares declined 11.07 percent to close at $71.82.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) dipped 10.85 percent to close at $19.88. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Valeant with a Sell rating.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 10.54 percent to close at $5.09.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares fell 10.21 percent to close at $20.14 on Wednesday.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares dropped 9.96 percent to close at $5.06.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) shares fell 9.96 percent to close at $362.50.
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares declined 9.43 percent to close at $9.70. Synlogic priced its 5.13 million share common stock offering at $9.75 per share.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) declined 8.63 percent to close at $44.175. Oppenheimer downgraded CEVA from Outperform to Perform.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares declined 8.5 percent to close at $109.70. Texas Instruments posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees first quarter GAAP EPS of $1.14-$1.17.
