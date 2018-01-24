11 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a big first quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) shares are up 9 percent following a first quarter earnings beat. EPS came in at 79 cents, beating estimates by 35 cents. Sales came in $21 million higher than estimates at $288 million. The company also issued strong second quarter and FY18 guidance.
- F5Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are up 3 percent, passing a 52-week high after reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.26, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $523 million, ahead of estimates by $2 million. The company issued strong second quarter sales guidance.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a third quarter sales beat. The company sees fourth quarter sales of $635 million-$665 million.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. EPS came in at $4.34, beating estimates by 66 cents. Sales came in $10 million ahead of estimates at $2.58 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) was up as much as 4 percent, but was only up less than 1 percent at time of writing following an earnings beat. Earnings beat estimates by 11 cents, while sales of $3.44 billion came in ahead of the $3.27 billion estimates.
Losers
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are down 12 percent following the announcement of a common stock offering. The amount was not disclosed.
- Celestica Inc (NYSE: CLS) shares are down 5 percent following a fourth quarter earnings miss. Adjusted EPS came in at 20 cents, missing estiamtes by 3 cents. The company issued weak first quarter earnings guidance. Celestica also reported the purchase of Atrenne Integrated Solutions.
- MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) shares are down 4 percent despite a first quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $237 million, beating estimates by $8 million.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares are down 3 percent following a mixed second quarter report. Adjusted EPS came in at 53 cents, beating estimates by a penny. Sales missed estimates by nearly $3 million, coming in at $199 million.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) was down about 0.7 percent after a Q4 earnings miss, although sales did come in ahead of estimates.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.