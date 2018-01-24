32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- US Geothermal Inc (NYSE: HTM) shares jumped 28 percent to $5.40. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) reported the purchase of US Geothermal for $5.45 per share in cash.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) shares jumped 25.9 percent to $13.00.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 18.7 percent to $5.14 after the biomedical products company issued an encouraging update to its phase 3 trial called INTERCEPT. Cerus said primary efficacy and safety endpoints were successfully achieved in a chronically transfused patient population and supports the company's mark submission which is planned for the second half of 2018.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares gained 17.7 percent to $16.15.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) rose 14.5 percent to $2.98. RF Industries reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.9 million.
- W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) shares climbed 13.7 percent to $260.87 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised its FY18 earnings forecast.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) surged 12.4 percent to $8.82. McDermott expects FY18 sales of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion and earnings of $0.42 to $0.52 per share. The company also reported winning of 13 jacket EPCI Saudi Aramco contract. KeyBanc upgraded McDermott from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) climbed 11.7 percent to $3.83.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) shares rose 11.5 percent to $3.14. Cemtrex reported a strategic partnership with blockchain-based Lucyd.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 7.1 percent to $3.01. Workhorse 8-K showed expectation for FY17 sales 69 percent greater than sales for FY16.
- Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) gained 6.6 percent to $25.86. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste from Hold to Buy.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 6.5 percent to $10.59. Vuzix reported the launch of the Vuzix Blade Edge program.
- TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) gained 6 percent to $21.20 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Tessco also disclosed that it has been selected by MasTec as a strategic partner in 5G related solutions.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) surged 5.9 percent to $30.81. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from Underperform to Neutral.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares gained 5.6 percent to $16.73. Energous disclosed that it has completed $40 million at-the-market equity offering.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares climbed 4.8 percent to $5.45 after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat.
- TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) gained 4 percent to $104.74 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued a strong Q2 forecast.
Losers
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares dipped 26.4 percent to $66.95. Puma Biotechnology could face a setback in the launch of its breast cancer drug neratinib, as the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, relayed a "negative trend vote" after a meeting with the biotech company. Cowen downgraded shares of Puma Biotech from Outperform to Market Perform and reduced the price target from $128 to $68.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) tumbled 14 percent to $6.03 after the company reported plan to sell Z-Wave unit for $240 million in cash.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) dropped 13.5 percent to $9.29. Teekay priced its 10 million share offering at $9.75 per share. The company also priced its offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 5.0 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares fell 11.5 percent to $9.62. Synlogic priced its 5.13 million share common stock offering at $9.75 per share.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) declined 10.9 percent to $5.07.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dropped 10.4 percent to $22.50 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) shares fell 10.4 percent to $2.71.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares slipped 10.3 percent to $2.54.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) declined 10 percent to $70.07. United Continental reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares fell 9.9 percent to $5.07.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) slipped 9.2 percent to $43.90. Oppenheimer downgraded CEVA from Outperform to Perform.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) dropped 8.1 percent to $20.50. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Valeant with a Sell rating.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 5.6 percent to $113.21. Texas Instruments posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees first quarter GAAP EPS of $1.14-$1.17.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) dropped 5.3 percent to $18.63. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics with a Neutral rating.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares slipped 4.6 percent to $14.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported an offering of common stock.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.