40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares jumped 28.43 percent to close at $7.59 on Tuesday.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) gained 25 percent to close at $4.15.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) shares climbed 22.63 percent to close at $5.69 on Tuesday.
- ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares jumped 19.16 percent to close at $5.66 on Tuesday after the company reported $38.1 million of wafer cleaning equipment orders over the past 8 weeks.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 18.14 percent to close at $9.77.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) gained 17.98 percent to close at $11.845.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares jumped 17.27 percent to close at $2.92 on Tuesday.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares rose 14.91 percent to close at $5.78.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares surged 14.9 percent to close at $38.78 on Tuesday after surging 13.52 percent on Monday. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from Hold to Buy.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares rose 14.67 percent to close at $100.35 following a big second quarter earnings beat. Needham upgraded ResMed from Underperform to Hold.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares gained 14.52 percent to close at $6.94.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares rose 14.47 percent to close at $15.19. Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported an offering of common stock after the closing bell.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares surged 14.32 percent to close at $10.94.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 13.83 percent to close at $10.78 on Tuesday.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) jumped 11.54 percent to close at $4.35after the company announced plans to buy Data Sciences International, Inc. for $70 million.
- Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARGS) shares surged 11.01 percent to close at $2.42.
- Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares gained 10.86 percent to close at $41.66 after reporting Q3 results.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 10.01 percent to close at $9.12.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares jumped 9.98 percent to close at $250.29 after reporting better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 9.9 percent to close at $4.44 following an update on its REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares climbed 9.36 percent to close at $4.09 on Tuesday as the company reported a blockchain joint venture.
- Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) climbed 8.08 percent to close at $28.10. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from Hold to Buy.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) rose 5.6 percent to close at $29.77 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 5.45 percent to close at $4.26 after the company confirmed it was awarded a patent for the active ingredient in its Tonmya therapy for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder.
- Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) rose 4.32 percent to close at $38.60. Piper Jaffray upgraded Triumph Bancorp from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares tumbled 33.33 percent to close at $3.46 as the company announced termination of common stock offering.
- Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) dipped 26.51 percent to close at $7.93 after the company issued an operations update of ramp-up at the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine for fourth quarter 2017 and the first six months. The company also issued guidance for the first six months of 2018.
- Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRTO) shares fell 18 percent to close at $2.05.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares declined 15.3 percent to close at $5.15 on Tuesday.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) dropped 12.25 percent to close at $2.83 on Tuesday after declining 9.50 percent on Monday.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) tumbled 11.57 percent to close at $2.14.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares fell 11.38 percent to close at $14.48 on Tuesday. Athenex announced a 4.3 million share offering on Monday.
- Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) dropped 11.08 percent to close at $6.58.
- Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) shares dipped 11.05 percent to close at $8.13.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares fell 11.04 percent to close at $20.30 on Tuesday.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 9.78 percent to close at $3.69 following quarterly results.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) shares dipped 8.93 percent to close at $90.10 after reporting Q2 results.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares dropped 7.99 percent to close at $8.98.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 6.1 percent to close at $10.85 on Tuesday after jumping 16.08 percent on Monday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares fell 6.01 percent to close at $29.005 after the company reported a proposed offering of convertible senior notes.
