Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA House Price Index for November will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
