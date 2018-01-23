Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2018 5:34pm   Comments
Share:
Related CERS
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/23/2018) (Seeking Alpha)
Related ARAY
JPMorgan Diagnoses The MedTech Space: Stock Picks And Pans
30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
After Hours Gainers / Losers (1/23/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are up 19 percent after the company reports INTERCEPT has met primary and safety endpoints in Phase 3 study.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Second quarter EPS beat estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $100 million, topping estimates by $10 million.
  • Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares are up 7 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are down 27 percent after the company reports EMA’s CHMP communicated a negative trend vote after meeting to discuss MAA for Neratinib.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) fell 5 percent following Q4 earnings.
  • Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares are down 6 percent following a mixed earnings report. Second quarter adjusted EPS came in at 28 cents, missing estimats by 2 cents. Sales beat estimates, coming in at $118 million, beating estimates by $3 million.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares are down 8 percent after the company reported an offering of common stock. No amount was disclosed.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are down 5 percent after reporting fourth quarter earnings that fell in-line with estimates. Sales came in $10 million higher than estimates, at $3.75 billion. The company sees first quarter GAAP EPS of $1.14-$1.17.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares are down 5 percent following the announcement of a 5 million common share offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARAY + CERS)

JPMorgan Diagnoses The MedTech Space: Stock Picks And Pans
30 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2017
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CERS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.