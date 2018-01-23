Market Overview

33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2018 12:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares jumped 18.2 percent to $4.42 as the company reported a blockchain joint venture.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares rose 16.4 percent to $2.90.
  • ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares gained 15.7 percent to $101.39 following a big second quarter earnings beat. Needham upgraded ResMed from Underperform to Hold.
  • Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARGS) shares climbed 13 percent to $2.46.
  • ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares climbed 11.8 percent to $5.31 after the company reported $38.1 million of wafer cleaning equipment orders over the past 8 weeks.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) climbed 11.6 percent to $4.51 following an update on its REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares rose 11.1 percent to $10.63.
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 10.5 percent to $9.16.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares rose 10.4 percent to $251.31 after reporting better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) climbed 8.6 percent to $2.14 after gaining 1.03 percent on Monday.
  • Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares jumped 7.8 percent to $40.52 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) gained 7.7 percent to $4.20 after the company announced plans to buy Data Sciences International, Inc. for $70 million.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 7.6 percent to $4.99
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 7.2 percent to $22.5.
  • Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) shares gained 7.2 percent to $3.75 after dropping 4.05 percent on Monday.
  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares climbed 7.1 percent to $36.15 after surging 13.52 percent on Monday. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from Hold to Buy.
  • Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) surged 6.4 percent to $39.35. Piper Jaffray upgraded Triumph Bancorp from Neutral to Overweight.
  • TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 5.7 percent to $72.11 after surging 6.74 percent on Monday.
  • Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) gained 4.4 percent to $27.15. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from Hold to Buy.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) climbed 4.3 percent to $29.40 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 3.5 percent to $4.18 after the company confirmed it was awarded a patent for the active ingredient in its Tonmya therapy for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder.


Losers

  • Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) tumbled 22 percent to $8.42 after the company issued an operations update of ramp-up at the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine for fourth quarter 2017 and the first six months. The company also issued guidance for the first six months of 2018.
  • Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares dropped 14.5 percent to $2.72.
  • MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) dipped 12.4 percent to $2.84 after declining 9.50 percent on Monday.
  • Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) shares fell 10.8 percent to $8.15.
  • GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares dropped 8.7 percent to $4.70.
  • Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) fell 8.3 percent to $2.22.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares slipped 7.7 percent to $28.50 after the company reported a proposed offering of convertible senior notes.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 7.5 percent to $9.03.
  • New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) shares dropped 6.5 percent to $92.54 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares dropped 6.5 percent to $10.80 after jumping 16.08 percent on Monday.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 4.9 percent to $3.89 following quarterly results.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares slipped 4.5 percent to $6.01. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $9.50 to $5.00.

