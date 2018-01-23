Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained more than 7 percent after the company confirmed it was awarded a patent for the active ingredient in its Tonmya therapy for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) inched higher by 0.4 percent after the company reported its fourth quarter results. Johnson & Johnson said it earned $1.74 per share in the fourth quarter on sales of $20.2 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.72 per share on revenue $20.07 billion.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) soared higher by more than 11 percent in reaction to a strong fourth quarter earnings report and a favorable reaction from some Wall Street analysts.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) gained more than 3 percent in reaction to President Donald Trump's decision to place a 30 percent tariff on all solar equipment made outside of the U.S.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) gained more than 2 percent after reporting a mixed fourth quarter results. The company said it earned 86 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $33.96 billion, while Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to 88 cents per share on revenue of $33.26 billion.

Related Links:

The Market In 5 Minutes: Netflix Beat, Murdoch And Facebook, Noto Leaves Twitter

28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session