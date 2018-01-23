28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 16.2 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug application for VY-AADC for advanced Parkinson's disease.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 14.7 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading after reporting year over year sales growth in the first quarter.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) rose 11.7 percent to $3.62 in pre-market trading after declining 9.50 percent on Monday.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares rose 10.7 percent to $251.95 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) rose 10 percent to $31.01 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) shares rose 9.9 percent to $3.90 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 4.05 percent on Monday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 8.9 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading following an update on its REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 8.6 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.03 percent on Monday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 8.3 percent to $21 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.30 percent on Monday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 7.4 percent to $4.34 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been awarded a patent for the active ingredient in Tonmya.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 6.8 percent to $3 after gaining 1.81 percent on Monday.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares rose 6.7 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after surging 13.52 percent on Monday.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 6.5 percent to $37 in pre-market trading after falling 1.28 percent on Monday
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) rose 6.3 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.39 percent on Monday.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 5.8 percent to $72.20 in pre-market trading after surging 6.74 percent on Monday.
- Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares rose 5.6 percent to $39.69 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) fell 21.5 percent to $8.47 in pre-market trading after the company issued an operations update of ramp-up at the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine for fourth quarter 2017 and the first six months. The company also issued guidance for the first six months of 2018.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 8.6 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading market trading after climbing 57.82 percent on Monday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares fell 7.6 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.59 percent on Monday.
- China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: COE) fell 7.1 percent to $11.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.32 percent on Monday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 4.9 percent to $29.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.40 percent on Monday.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares fell 4.8 percent to $81.11 in pre-market trading after rising 5.59 percent on Monday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 4.8 percent to $11 in pre-market trading after jumping 16.08 percent on Monday.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) fell 4.7 percent to $4.09 after declining 7.74 percent on Monday.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 4.5 percent to $6.02 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoPro from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $9.50 to $5.00.
- Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) shares fell 4 percent to $55.01 after rising 1.31 percent on Monday.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) shares fell 3.5 percent to $95.48 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: XTLB) fell 3.5 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.17 percent on Monday.
