A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2018 7:22am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher in early pre-market trade. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago, Illinois at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 39 points to 26,234, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1 point to 2,834.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 2.25 points to 6,933.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.36 percent to trade at $69.28 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.46 percent to trade at $63.66 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index gaining 0.16 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.05 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.52 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.31 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.06 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.29 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.66 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.29 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.96 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight..

HP shares fell 0.63 percent to $23.70 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) reported upbeat profit for its second quarter.

