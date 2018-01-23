38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) jumped 61.89 percent to close at $103.79 on Monday. Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, or $105 per share in cash.
- Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) shares gained 44.03 percent to close at $67.29 after American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) announced plans to acquire Validus for $68 per share in cash.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) climbed 26.82 percent to close at $86.00 as the company agreed to be acquired for $87 per share in cash by Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG).
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares rose 21.45 percent to close at $4.02.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares gained 21.09 percent to close at $7.75.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares rose 20.09 percent to close at $5.14.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) shares gained 19.87 percent to close at $3.74.
- Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares jumped 18.42 percent to close at $15.56. Array BioPharma disclosed that combination of encorafenib, binimetinib and cetuximab demonstrated an 8 month median progression-free survival in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer in updated safety lead-in results from BEACON Phase 3 trial.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) surged 16.72 percent to close at $3.84.
- Urogen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) shares rose 16.33 percent to close at $50.02.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 16.03 percent to close at $28.81.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NASDAQ: KODK) shares gained 15.5 percent to close at $11.55 on Monday.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares climbed 14.8 percent to close at $2.67.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares rose 10.63 percent to close at $194.65 on Monday after dropping 3.38 percent on Friday.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares gained 10.37 percent to close at $32.45 after announcing $2.5 billion in financing from hedge funds including Elliott Management.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 10.21 percent to close at $32.49.
- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) shares gained 10.16 percent to close at $42.30.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) climbed 9.56 percent to close at $19.71 after the company disclosed that it has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for AMT-130 in Huntington's disease.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 9.3 percent to close at $19.40 on Monday after gaining 1.43 percent on Friday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares gained 8.68 percent to close at $195.23 following strong Q4 results.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) shares gained 8.6 percent to close at $53.39. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from In-Line to Outperform.
Losers
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) shares dipped 23.55 percent to close at $27.10 on Monday after the company lowered its forecast for the first quarter and also issued a weak outlook for the second quarter.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 22.99 percent to close at $2.01. Recon Technology priced its 3.96 million share registered direct offering at $1.66 per share.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares declined 15.59 percent to close at $2.49 on Monday after climbing 137.90 percent on Friday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares slipped 14.9 percent to close at $2.17. BioCryst Pharma and Idera Pharma announced plans to merge.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares dropped 12.93 percent to close at $3.30.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) dipped 12.22 percent to close at $31.62.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares slipped 9.92 percent to close at $3.225. MagneGas reported $1 million of industrial gas sales in the fourth quarter.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares dipped 9.66 percent to close at $2.15.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) tumbled 9.64 percent to close at $ 48.11. PetMed posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.20 to $0.25 per share.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) shares fell 8.86 percent to close at $3.19 on Monday.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) tumbled 8.59 percent to close at $48.40.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) slipped 8.54 percent to close at $14.99 on Monday.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares declined 8.37 percent to close at $2.19.
- ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) shares dropped 7.59 percent to close at $11.45 on Monday.
- Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) shares declined 7 percent to close at $8.37.
- Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) shares slipped 6.87 percent to close at $5.42.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) dropped 4.83 percent to close at $5.32. BioCryst Pharma and Idera Pharma announced plans to merge.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.