28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) jumped 179 percent to $3.46 after the company reported the acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions.
- NuCana PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares gained 43.6 percent to $20.81 as the company announced plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of Acelarin in front-line advanced biliary tract cancer.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares surged 24.1 percent to $3.04.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares rose 16 percent to $11.975. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sientra from Hold to Buy.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares gained 13.3 percent to $4.8352.
- GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GWGH) shares climbed 12.7 percent to $9.15 after the company disclosed a partner with the Beneficient Company Group in a transaction valued at up to $800 million including a $150 million cash investment.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 12.3 percent to $6.2214. BTIG Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from Neutral to Buy.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) shares rose 11.4 percent to $22.52.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares gained 11.4 percent to $10.73.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) climbed 10.2 percent to $27.55 amid M&A chatter. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on improving the lives of people with neurological disorders is reportedly being targeted for an acquisition by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) or Belgian-based UcB.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 9.7 percent to $12.63.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares climbed 9 percent to $3.486.
- PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 7.5 percent to $6.45. Janney Capital initiated coverage on PLx Pharma with a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 4.4 percent to $19.78. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares tumbled 28 percent to $1.83 after the company reported public offering of common stock.
- Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARGS) shares dipped 23.2 percent to $2.00 after dropping 16.429 percent percent on Thursday.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares dropped 16.1 percent to $2.24.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares fell 13.3 percent to $3.58.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) declined 13.2 percent to $5.33 after the company priced public offering of common stock.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) shares fell 10.9 percent to $8.00.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) dropped 10.8 percent to $4.70 after climbing 51.59 percent on Thursday.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares fell 9.1 percent to $2.63.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) shares declined 9 percent to $2.55. Xplore expects FY17 sales at the high end of its previously announced range of $75 million to $85 million. The company projects Q3 sales of $23.8 million.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares dipped 7.8 percent to $2.95.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) slipped 5.7 percent to $33.40. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inphi from Overweight to Equal-Weight, while Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) fell 4.2 percent to $162.17. IBM posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued FY18 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) dropped 4.1 percent to $11.79. Cowen & Co. downgraded Mueller Water Products from Market Perform to Underperform.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) slipped 3.4 percent to $99.46. Deutsche Bank downgraded McCormick from Hold to Sell.
