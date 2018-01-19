Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained more than 4 percent following an encouraging report. The New York Post said that grocer giant Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is "eyeing a deal" with Overstock, including a possible acquisition of the online company.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained more than 6 percent after the provider of fiber-optic networking products said it will report its fourth quarter results on Feb. 21. Some traders are working under the assumption that a negative pre-announcement won't be forthcoming as the company confirmed its earnings date.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) was trading near-flat ahead of Friday's open despite a report from Cheddar's Alex Heath of the social media company laying off two dozen workers, mostly in Content.

ADT Corp (NYSE: ADT) will start trading on Friday. The home security provider priced its IPO at $14 per share, which is sharply below the expected $17 to $19 range.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) gained more than 13 percent amid M&A chatter. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on improving the lives of people with neurological disorders is reportedly being targeted for an acquisition by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) or Belgian-based UcB.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSE: KRE) stock was unchanged early Friday, but could see increased interest given earnings reports from SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI), Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), and Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG).

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

7 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2018