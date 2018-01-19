38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares surged 51.59 percent to close at $5.26 on Thursday after the company issued a strong earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company’s Q4 same store sales rose 5.7 percent.
- Five Oaks Investment Corp (NYSE: OAKS) shares jumped 26.97 percent to close at $3.86. Five Oaks Investment reported a new strategic direction and entry into a new external management deal with an affiliate of Hunt Cos. The company also announced the resignation of its CEO and Chairman David Carroll.
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 25.29 percent to close at $1.09 after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with Hoofoo Inc., the hack-proof cryptocurrency hardware wallet.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares climbed 25.11 percent to close at $2.89 on Thursday.
- China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) shares gained 22.22 percent to close at $3.08.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares rose 22.1 percent to close at $10.02. Everspin disclosed the first application white paper release for the nvNITRO™ solution, being jointly delivered with SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) climbed 19.49 percent to close at $26.30. Electro Scientific Industries reported Q3 preliminary sales of $106 million to $111 million.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) climbed 18.88 percent to close at $3.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics priced its 12.1 million share offering at $2.90 per share.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares gained 18.18 percent to close at $3.25 as the company disclosed new preclinical data demonstrating distinctive features of the PVRIG pathway and the potential of COM701.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) rose 16.27 percent to close at $17.01. Live Ventures reported FY 2017 adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share on revenue of $152 million.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares jumped 15.94 percent to close at $3.20 on Thursday after falling 3.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares gained 15.78 percent to close at $44.69.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares jumped 12.8 percent to close at $19.47.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) rose 12.68 percent to close at $2.40. LightInTheBox disclosed that it has opened a blockchain technology research lab.
- Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 12.6 percent to close at $115.56. Beigene reported pricing of $750 million public offering.
- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) shares jumped 12.44 percent to close at $12.20.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 11.49 percent to close at $19.80 on Thursday after tumbling 2.84 percent on Wednesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares climbed 9.68 percent to close at $5.10.
- AES Corp (NYSE: AES) gained 7.56 percent to close at $11.53.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 7.49 percent to close at $3.73. Marathon Patent Group reports purchase of 4 blockchain and crypto transmission patents.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) rose 6.51 percent to close at $22.43. Hertz Global Holdings reported pricing of private offering of $1.0 billion medium term Rental Car Asset Backed Notes. Macquarie upgraded Hertz Global from Neutral to Outperform.
- Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) gained 6.07 percent to close at $31.64 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) gained 4.87 percent to close at $69.95 following strong Q1 earnings.
- La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) shares rose 3.75 percent to close at $20.18 after Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) announced plans to acquires La Quinta's hotel franchise and management business for $1.95 billion in cash.
Losers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) tumbled 35.63 percent to close at $0.7145 on Thursday after the company reported a $12 million underwritten public offering.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares dropped 19.35 percent to close at $2.5001.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares fell 18.76 percent to close at $22.34.
- Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) shares declined 14.04 percent to close at $2.45 on Thursday.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares dipped 12.14 percent to close at $6.15.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares slipped 11.16 percent to close at $2.1056 on Thursday after dropping 10.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares dropped 11.09 percent to close at $10.66 on Thursday after dropping 24.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares fell 10.56 percent to close at $6.14. Obalon Therapeutics reported a $35 million common stock offering on Tuesday
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) dropped 10.33 percent to close at $15.85. Paratek reported a common stock public offering of $50 million.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares slipped 9.36 percent to close at $28.37. Innovative Industrial Properties priced its 2.8 million share common stock offering at $26 per share for gross proceeds of $72.8 million.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares fell 7.12 percent to close at $15.85 on Thursday.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares fell 7 percent to close at $53.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares slipped 5.93 percent to close at $36.15. Goldman Sachs downgraded Appian from Neutral to Sell.
- Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) declined 4.86 percent to close at $18.20 after reporting an offering of 1.75 million shares of common stock.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.