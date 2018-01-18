Gainers:

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares are up 6 percent following a a big fourth-quarter earnings beat. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS came in at 82 cents, 14 cents higher than estimates. Sales came in at $238 million, topping estimates by $2 million. The company also issued strong first-quarter sales guidance.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE: SCM) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares are up 5 percent after raising its quarterly dividend 33 percent, from 15 cents per share to 20 cents per share.

Losers:

IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS slightly beat estimates, coming in at $5.18, topping estimates by just a penny. Sales came in $450 million higher than estimates at $22.5 billion. The company issued FY18 EPS guidance below estimates, weighing on shares.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are down 4 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings. Second-quarter adjusted EPS came in at 13 cents versus 9 cents in the same quarter last year. Sales came in at $213 million, up from $149 million last year. The company sees third-quarter adjusted EPS of 8 cents and sales from $217 million-$219 million.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) shares are down 3 percent after announcing it was suspending its share buyback plan for the first half of 2018 due to upfront charge related to tax reform.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) shares are down 1 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS came in at C$3.22, up from C$3.04 in the same quarter last year. Sales came in at C$1.71 billion, up from C$1.64 year-over-year. The company sees FY18 sales growth in the mid-single-digit range and adjusted EPS in the low double-digit range.