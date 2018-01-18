Fans Get First Look At The New Harry Potter 'Hogwarts Mystery' Mobile Game

Harry Potter fans got their first glimpse of the new "Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery" mobile game, which will be launched this spring. The official teaser trailer for the game came out today ahead of the game’s planned public introduction during the A Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios in Orlando from Jan. 26-28.

The new game will reportedly be set in the era after Harry’s birth but prior to his enrollment in Hogwarts and will feature familiar characters, including Harry himself. It will also be the first major Harry Potter game in which players can create their own characters to enroll as a Hogwarts student.

The game likely won’t make a huge impact on the stock market even if it’s a huge success. The game was developed by private company Jam City, which will reportedly be splitting revenue with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX)’s Portkey Games and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. The Harry Potter book series has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide, and the film series based on the book has generated more than $7.7 billion in revenue.

The Harry Potter franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary last summer. In 2016, StatisticBrain estimated the total value of the Harry Potter franchise at nearly $25 billion.

Jam City will be hosting two fan panels to discuss the new game at the upcoming event in Orlando. Attendees will also be able to meet the Jam team and even test out the game itself.

