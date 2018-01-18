Market Overview

33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2018 12:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares jumped 38 percent to $4.78 after the company issued a strong earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company’s Q4 same store sales rose 5.7 percent.
  • Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) surged 24.1 percent to $1.08 after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with Hoofoo Inc., the hack-proof cryptocurrency hardware wallet.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares rose 24 percent to $2.86.
  • Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) climbed 21.3 percent to $17.74. Live Ventures reported FY 2017 adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share on revenue of $152 million.
  • Five Oaks Investment Corp (NYSE: OAKS) shares rose 19.5 percent to $3.64. Five Oaks Investment reported a new strategic direction and entry into a new external management deal with an affiliate of Hunt Cos. The company also announced the resignation of its CEO and Chairman David Carroll.
  • Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) surged 15.1 percent to $25.34. Electro Scientific Industries reported Q3 preliminary sales of $106 million to $111 million.
  • Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 15 percent to $118.07. Beigene reported pricing of $750 million public offering.
  • Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) gained 13.6 percent to $2.42. LightInTheBox disclosed that it has opened a blockchain technology research lab.
  • Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares rose 11.3 percent to $4.43.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 11 percent to $3.85. Marathon Patent Group reports purchase of 4 blockchain and crypto transmission patents.
  • New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 10.7 percent to $3.05 after falling 3.83 percent on Wednesday.
  • AES Corp (NYSE: AES) surged 9.7 percent to $11.76.
  • PPDAI Group Inc - ADR (NYSE: PPDF) gained 8.7 percent to $7.28 after the company establishment of Institute of Smart Finance.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 7.5 percent to $5.00.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares surged 7.3 percent to $19.05 after tumbling 2.84 percent on Wednesday.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) gained 7 percent to $22.53. Hertz Global Holdings reported pricing of private offering of $1.0 billion medium term Rental Car Asset Backed Notes. Macquarie upgraded Hertz Global from Neutral to Outperform.
  • PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) rose 6.8 percent to $71.25 following strong Q1 earnings.
  • Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) climbed 6.1 percent to $31.65 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) gained 5.9 percent to $3.61. CTI BioPharma disclosed that it expects to receive a $10 million milestone payment in February for TRISENOX from Teva.
  • DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 5.3 percent to $2.39. DPW posted a rise in its installation rate or number of Bitmain Antminer S9’s per week.
  • La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) shares rose 3 percent to $20.00 after Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) announced plans to acquires La Quinta's hotel franchise and management business for $1.95 billion in cash.


Losers

  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 40.1 percent to $0.665 after the company reported a $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares tumbled 21 percent to $2.45.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 13.2 percent to $27.05. Innovative Industrial Properties priced 2.8 million share common stock offering at $26 per share for gross proceeds of $72.8 million.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) declined 9.9 percent to $2.1347 after dropping 10.90 percent on Wednesday.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) declined 9.6 percent to $15.98. Paratek reported a common stock public offering of $50 million.
  • CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) dropped 9.2 percent to $5.37 after dropping 9.39 percent on Wednesday.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) dipped 8.5 percent to $116.26.
  • Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares declined 8.1 percent to $11.03 after dropping 24.11 percent on Wednesday.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares fell 7.7 percent to $52.58 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares declined 7.1 percent to $35.70. Goldman Sachs downgraded Appian from Neutral to Sell.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares dropped 6.3 percent to $7.21.
  • Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) slipped 5.4 percent to $18.15 after reporting an offering of 1.75 million shares of common stock.

