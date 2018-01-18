33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares jumped 38 percent to $4.78 after the company issued a strong earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company’s Q4 same store sales rose 5.7 percent.
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) surged 24.1 percent to $1.08 after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with Hoofoo Inc., the hack-proof cryptocurrency hardware wallet.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares rose 24 percent to $2.86.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) climbed 21.3 percent to $17.74. Live Ventures reported FY 2017 adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share on revenue of $152 million.
- Five Oaks Investment Corp (NYSE: OAKS) shares rose 19.5 percent to $3.64. Five Oaks Investment reported a new strategic direction and entry into a new external management deal with an affiliate of Hunt Cos. The company also announced the resignation of its CEO and Chairman David Carroll.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) surged 15.1 percent to $25.34. Electro Scientific Industries reported Q3 preliminary sales of $106 million to $111 million.
- Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 15 percent to $118.07. Beigene reported pricing of $750 million public offering.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) gained 13.6 percent to $2.42. LightInTheBox disclosed that it has opened a blockchain technology research lab.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares rose 11.3 percent to $4.43.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 11 percent to $3.85. Marathon Patent Group reports purchase of 4 blockchain and crypto transmission patents.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 10.7 percent to $3.05 after falling 3.83 percent on Wednesday.
- AES Corp (NYSE: AES) surged 9.7 percent to $11.76.
- PPDAI Group Inc - ADR (NYSE: PPDF) gained 8.7 percent to $7.28 after the company establishment of Institute of Smart Finance.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 7.5 percent to $5.00.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares surged 7.3 percent to $19.05 after tumbling 2.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) gained 7 percent to $22.53. Hertz Global Holdings reported pricing of private offering of $1.0 billion medium term Rental Car Asset Backed Notes. Macquarie upgraded Hertz Global from Neutral to Outperform.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) rose 6.8 percent to $71.25 following strong Q1 earnings.
- Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ: IIIN) climbed 6.1 percent to $31.65 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) gained 5.9 percent to $3.61. CTI BioPharma disclosed that it expects to receive a $10 million milestone payment in February for TRISENOX from Teva.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 5.3 percent to $2.39. DPW posted a rise in its installation rate or number of Bitmain Antminer S9’s per week.
- La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) shares rose 3 percent to $20.00 after Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) announced plans to acquires La Quinta's hotel franchise and management business for $1.95 billion in cash.
Losers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 40.1 percent to $0.665 after the company reported a $12 million underwritten public offering.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares tumbled 21 percent to $2.45.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 13.2 percent to $27.05. Innovative Industrial Properties priced 2.8 million share common stock offering at $26 per share for gross proceeds of $72.8 million.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) declined 9.9 percent to $2.1347 after dropping 10.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) declined 9.6 percent to $15.98. Paratek reported a common stock public offering of $50 million.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) dropped 9.2 percent to $5.37 after dropping 9.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) dipped 8.5 percent to $116.26.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares declined 8.1 percent to $11.03 after dropping 24.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares fell 7.7 percent to $52.58 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares declined 7.1 percent to $35.70. Goldman Sachs downgraded Appian from Neutral to Sell.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares dropped 6.3 percent to $7.21.
- Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) slipped 5.4 percent to $18.15 after reporting an offering of 1.75 million shares of common stock.
