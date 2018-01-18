Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the 20 finalists for the bid to host its second headquarters, or HQ2.

One Canadian and 19 U.S. metropolitan areas spanning New York to Florida to Indiana to California advanced out of 238 proposals:

Atlanta, Georgia;

Austin, Texas;

Boston, Massachusetts;

Chicago, Illinois;

Columbus, Ohio;

Dallas, Texas;

Denver, Colorado;

Indianapolis, Indiana;

Los Angeles, California;

Miami, Florida;

Montgomery County, Maryland;

Nashville, Tennessee;

Newark, New Jersey;

New York City, New York;

Northern Virginia, Virginia;

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania;

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania;

Raleigh, North Carolina;

Toronto, Ontario; and

Washington; D.C.

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan of Amazon Public Policy said in a press release. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Amazon said it will work with the candidates in the coming months to gather more information and evaluate partnership potential, and it anticipates announcing a decision in 2018.

The selected city expects to see more than $5 billion in investments and the creation of 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Related Links:

Amazon's 'HQ2' Will Turn A City Into An Instant 'Mini Silicon Valley'

The Case For Amazon $2K