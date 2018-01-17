Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 150 Points; HTG Molecular Diagnostics Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.61 percent to 25,948.87 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.51 percent to 7,260.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.49 percent to 2,789.99.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Wednesday, the non-cyclical consumer goods & services sector proved to be a source of strength for the market.

In trading on Wednesday, telecommunications services shares fell 0.02 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Telecom Italia SpA (ADR) (NYSE: TI), down 2 percent, and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: IIJI) down 2 percent.

Top Headline

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: C) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Goldman Sachs posted adjusted earnings of $5.68 per share in the quarter on revenue of $7.83 billion which exceeded Wall Street's expectations for $4.92 per share and $7.61 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares shot up 47 percent to $67.18 after Dow Jones reported Celgene Corporation is in talks to buy the company. A Juno spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors or speculation.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) got a boost, shooting up 24 percent to $2.57 after the company disclosed that it has entered into a licensing deal with Strongbridge for Macrilen in the United States and Canada.

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) shares were also up, gaining 31 percent to $2.25. NeuroMetrix and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare reported a strategic collaboration for the development and expansion of access to Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) shares dropped 30 percent to $3.97 after the company cut its Q4 sales outlook.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) were down 13 percent to $3.06. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported that the company is offering 10 million shares of common stock.

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) was down, falling around 17 percent to $6.05 after the company narrowed fourth quarter sales outlook from 1 cents-7 cents to 5 cents-6 cents.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.03 percent to $63.71 while gold traded down 0.06 percent to $1,336.30.

Silver traded down 0.46 percent Wednesday to $17.11, while copper fell 1.2 percent to $3.181.

Eurozone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.23 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index slipped 0.61 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 0.10 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX dropped 0.63 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.44 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.45 percent.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index declined 0.3 percent during the first two weeks of January versus December.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.9 percent for December, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent growth.

The NAHB housing market index declined 2 points to 72 in January. However, economists were projecting a reading of 73.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Palm Beach, Florida at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Palm Beach, Florida at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for November is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in New Brunswick, New Jersey at 4:30 p.m. ET.