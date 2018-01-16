7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares are up 41 percent after Dow Jones reported Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is in talks to buy the company. A Juno spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors or speculation.
- Verso Corp (NYSE: VRS) shares are up 10 percent after the company announced it's expanding strategic alternative considerations to include a potential merger or sale.
- Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) shares are up 8 percent. Earlier in the day, Greenlight Capital said in its letter to shareholders the company was its second biggest winner in Q4.
Losers
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares are down 22 percent after the company narrowed fourth quarter sales outlook from 1 cents-7 cents to 5 cents-6 cents.
- Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) shares down 20 percent after the company cut fourth quarter sales outlook. The company did raise fourth quarter adjusted gross margin guidance from 66-67 percent to 67.5-68.5 percent.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are down 17 percent following a report the company is offering 10 million shares of common stock.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
