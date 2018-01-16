Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead: Brace Yourself, Earnings Season Is Coming
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2018 11:09am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead: Brace Yourself, Earnings Season Is Coming
Related MARK
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Related IBM
A Strategy That Beat The S&P 500: Here Are Your 2018 'Dogs Of The Dow'
Mizuho: After Industry Consolidation, Cloudera Emerges As A Buy
Stocks Advance In Early Trade; This Major Bank Breaks Out (Investor's Business Daily)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Jan. 15. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observed, markets closed

Tuesday
Economic

  • Credit Card Charge-Offs from the big banks (JPM, C, BAC, etc.)

Conferences

  • Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference Jan. 16 thru Jan. 17

Earnings

  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q4 premarket
  • UnitedHeatlh Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Q4 after hours
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Q4 after hours

IPO Quiet Period Expiration

  • CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO)
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: ODT)
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX)

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Calyxt, Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT)
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KALA)
  • TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX)

Wednesday
Conferences

  • Needham Growth Conference Jan. 17 thru Jan. 18

Notable Earnings

  • Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Q4 premarket
  • The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) Q4 premarket
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Q4 after hours

Investor Events

  • FTD Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: FDT) Analyst/Investor Day
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) shareholder meeting

IPO Quiet Period Expiration

  • Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI)
  • Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC)

Thursday
Notable Earnings

  • The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Q4 premarket
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) Q4 premarket
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Q4 premarket
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q4 after hours
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Q4 after hours
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Q4 after hours

Investor Events

  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Analyst/Investor day

Friday
Economic

  • Deadline for Federal govt. funding bill at midnight

Notable Earnings

  • Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Q4 premarket
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Q4 premarket
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Q4 premarket

IPOs

  • Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
  • ADT (ADT)
  • Nine Energy Service (NINE)

Investor Events

  • Remark Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) shareholder meeting

Posted-In: News Previews Events Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + AXP)

Lower Jobs Growth in December, But Some Positive Signs For Economy
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2018
A Disruptive Tech ETF Debuts
10 Best Stocks Of 2017
Alcoa Could Return $525M In Capital In 2018, Credit Suisse Says
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MARK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.