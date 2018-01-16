The Week Ahead: Brace Yourself, Earnings Season Is Coming
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Jan. 15. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observed, markets closed
Tuesday
Economic
- Credit Card Charge-Offs from the big banks (JPM, C, BAC, etc.)
Conferences
- Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference Jan. 16 thru Jan. 17
Earnings
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q4 premarket
- UnitedHeatlh Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Q4 after hours
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Q4 after hours
IPO Quiet Period Expiration
- CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO)
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: ODT)
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX)
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
- Calyxt, Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT)
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KALA)
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX)
Wednesday
Conferences
- Needham Growth Conference Jan. 17 thru Jan. 18
Notable Earnings
- Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Q4 premarket
- The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) Q4 premarket
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Q4 after hours
Investor Events
- FTD Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: FDT) Analyst/Investor Day
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) shareholder meeting
IPO Quiet Period Expiration
Thursday
Notable Earnings
- The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Q4 premarket
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) Q4 premarket
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Q4 premarket
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q4 after hours
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Q4 after hours
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Q4 after hours
Investor Events
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Analyst/Investor day
Friday
Economic
- Deadline for Federal govt. funding bill at midnight
Notable Earnings
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Q4 premarket
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Q4 premarket
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Q4 premarket
IPOs
- Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- ADT (ADT)
- Nine Energy Service (NINE)
Investor Events
- Remark Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) shareholder meeting
