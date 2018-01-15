Quiet cabins, Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless charging, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are no longer differentiators.

Just about every automaker boasted these features Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Volkswagen Introduces New Product After Diesel Scandal

With eight U.S.-based production and creation teams, Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTC: VLKAY) is taking a more pointed stab at the American market.

“We want to continue to gain market share and grow from a niche player to a truly relevant brand in the United States,” Hinrich Woebcken, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said. “... I’m confident our recent sales momentum will be carried over in 2018 and our SUV will lead the way.”

A focus on SUVs over its classic small cars has been integral to the mission.

And the strategy seems to be working. After releasing the Atlas and T1 in 2017, the automaker ended the year with its best deliveries in company history. Sales were up 5.2 percent against the industry’s 1.8-percent drop and the Atlas registered increasing sales.

“Here in the U.S., we are laying the groundwork to position Volkswagen as a relevant volume manufacturer,” Chairman Herbert Diess said.

Diess acknowledged the damage from VW's 500,000-car, $15-billion diesel emissions scandal in the U.S.

"We have disappointed many people, and not just here in America. We must and we will make up for that," he said.

The VW executives touted the automaker's "People First" transferable warranty, a six-year, 72,000-mile, bumper-to-bumper plan.

The focus continues with the rollout of three new vehicles targeting the U.S. market.

On Monday, Volkswagen unveiled its 2019 Jetta sedan, which has long been the company’s best-selling model in the U.S. The update has adaptive cruise control and lane departure warnings, and its infotainment system integrates more deeply with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) through a 400-watt Beats audio system. It also includes App Connect, MirrorLink and MQB architecture. Altogether, the package is meant to appeal to a younger American consumer.

“Jetta has always been a car for the young customers here in the United States,” Diess said.

Volkswagen introduced the Atlas SUV and the Chattanooga-built Passat GT, a $29,000 brainchild of the North American design team with a V6 engine and low sports suspension.

“This is just the beginning of our model offensive,” Diess said. “I won’t rest until Volkswagen has rebuilt its position as a reliable, trustworthy, successful brand in the United States.”

A Sleeker Ram 1500

Fiat Chrysler Automobile NV (NYSE: FCAU)'s Ram introduced its new 1500, which is 9-percent more aerodynamic than its predecessor. The vehicle has a raised bed increasing cargo capacity by 10 percent; a lockable external storage compartment with 150 liters of storage space; a 12-inch touchscreen with the fourth-generation Uconnect system; 19 Harman Kardon speakers; and a 305-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar and 385-horsepower, 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with an eight-speed transmission.

The truck is reported to boast a 22-percent increase in maximum payload and 20-percent improvement in towing capacity.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Ram Rebel has 18-inch wheels and quad and crew cab configurations.

Toyota Adds Alexa

Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM) expressed a similar intent to appeal to younger buyers as VW with its 2019 Avalon.

The model has Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa connectivity; a 0.27 drag coefficient that rivals sports cars; 1,200-watt, 14-speaker surround sound; four exhaust tips with a diffuser in between; a rear spoiler; a 9-inch screen; and 3.5-liter V6 and 2.5-liter, four-cylinder powertrains.

“The 2019 Avalon is the premier Toyota flagship,” said Jack Hollis, president of Toyota North America.

Herbert Diess, chairman of the Volkswagen board, introduces the 2019 Jetta at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.