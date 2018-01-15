Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) debuted three new vehicles Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit with a call for respect both for itself and its hometown.

“A new future is dawning for the industry and a new spirit for the city,” said Executive Chairman Bill Ford. “… No one owns the future, it’s open for business and it’s waiting to be created. But I believe Ford is uniquely positioned to shape it. We were the original transportation disruptor.”

Edge ST

Ford debuted its newest SUV, the Edge ST, which boasts lane-keeping aids, adaptive cruise control with lane-centering, evasive steering assist to avoid obstacles, post-collision braking, a 2.7-liter eco-boost engine with 335 horsepower, sport-tune suspension, wireless charging and a rotary shifter.

Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of product development and purchasing, called it the most powerful and advanced SUV ever — and the first of a new Ford series.

The new Edge is meant to “attract new and more affluent customers to the Ford brand,” Thai-Tang said.

Ranger

Ford also expanded its pickup segment with the new mid-size Ranger. Since its 2011 unveiling, the vehicle has become the best-selling mid-size pickup in Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, and it jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 in sales globally, said Raj Nair, president of Ford North America.

Now it’s being brought to the U.S.

“Sure, other companies have been dabbling here, but we’re jumping back into mid-size segment from a different vantage point — a vantage point of dominating American trucks since 1977,” Nair said at the presentation.

The vehicle boasts a frame-mounted steel bumper, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, an off-road suspension, built-in Wi-Fi, an electronic rocking rear differential for traction, a blind spot information system, terrain management system and trail control — off-road cruise control.

Mustang Bullitt

The automaker also unveiled its Mustang Bullitt with 19-inch wheels, a faux gas cap, manual transmission with a cue-ball shift knob and more power than the Mustang GT. The car was introduced by Steve McQueen's granddaughter Molly and marks the 50th anniversary of the late McQueen's film "Bullitt," with its iconic car chase between a 1968 Mustang GT Fastback and a 1968 Dodge Charger.

EV Update

Ford also updated its electric vehicle timeline, noting that the F-150 hybrid will be built in the Dearborn plant in 2020.

“We’re not going to stop there with the F150 hybrid,” said Jim Farley, Ford's head of global markets. “We’re thinking about performance vehicles.”

The firm teased its Mach 1 — a performance battery electric set for release in 2020.

Related Links:

AI Development In Automotive Is 'Full Steam Ahead,' Nvidia Exec Says In Detroit

Autos Post Better-Than-Expected December Sales On GDP Growth, Tax Reform

Steve McQueen's granddaughter Molly with the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sunday. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.