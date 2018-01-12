Market Overview

ICYMI: Snap Sinks, Bitcoin Trust Splits, Facebook's Facelift, Intel's 'Processor-Gate'
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 5:29pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

Facebook Stock Has Worst Day Since September

After an announcement from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) that its news feed features would get a facelift, to focus more on friends than businesses, the market was none too pleased. But was the reaction overdone? Elizabeth Balboa reports in “Facebook To Deprioritize Media, Business Posts In News Feed, Expects User Time To Fall.”

Snap Gets Popped

Snapchat is nothing more than an overvalued chat app, or so says Raymond James’ Aaron Kessler, as he downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Friday. Get the details of his thesis in Wayne Duggan’s “Analyst: Snap Isn't A Camera Company Or A Social Media Platform, It's Just A Chat App.”

Bank of America Surveys The Semis

BofA analyst Vivek Arya divulged the firm’s latest thoughts on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), as well as what it dubs “Processor-Gate” -- the recent security flaw story rocking shares of both Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD). Wayne Duggan reports.

The Big Split

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) is set to undergo one of the most notable stock splits in recent memory. Learn all you need to know in Wayne Duggan’s “Bitcoin Investment Trust's 91-For-1 Stock Split, Explained.”

