33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 35.4 percent to $2.64 after gaining 20.37 percent on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Performant Financial from Neutral to Buy.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LBRT) shares gained 28.8 percent to $21.90. Liberty Oilfield Services priced its 12.7 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) gained 19.9 percent to $1.57.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares climbed 16.7 percent to $2.82 after the company disclosed that it has received around $15.7 million of additional Alaskan tax credit certificates.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 14.8 percent to $4.41 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Global Bit Ventures has acquired 1,300 cryptocurrency mining machines.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) jumped 14.6 percent to $46.93 after the company reported that its fourth quarter bookings came in at $229 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $745 million-$815 million.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 14.6 percent to $3.70.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) climbed 11.7 percent to $8.50. Tuniu reported a $100 million share repurchase program and reported the promotion of Mr. Shihong Chen from Vice President to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) jumped 11.6 percent to $48.99. KeyBanc upgraded Synaptics from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) surged 11.3 percent to $5.61.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares jumped 9.5 percent to $9.20 after declining 21.5 percent on Thursday.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) gained 9.3 percent to $ 42.51. Credit Suisse upgraded AAR from Neutral to Outperform.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) shares rose 8.5 percent to $8.02.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares climbed 8.1 percent to $23.95.
- Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 7.5 percent to $28.70.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) rose 3.9 percent to $8.89. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) surged 3.7 percent to $15.65. Mizuho upgraded Horizon Pharma from Neutral to Buy.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) rose 3 percent to $33.49. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dick's from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares dipped 37.2 percent to $3.05 after the company reported a $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares declined 32.2 percent to $2.32 after the company disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee panel voted 12-3 against recommendation for Linhaliq. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Aradigm from Buy to Neutral.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares slipped 24.7 percent to $17.24.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) dropped 23.8 percent to $21.10. Concert Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it has been granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543 for the treatment of alopecia areat. The company also reported that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office did not institute PGR proceeding.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) tumbled 21.6 percent to $5.00 ChinaNet Online reported entry into agreements for registered direct placement of $11 million of common stock and warrants.
- Videocon d2h Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: VDTH) dipped 15.1 percent to $8.34 following an update on the effective date for the scheme of amalgamation with Dish TV India Limited.
- Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares fell 13.1 percent to $2.47.
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares declined 12.2 percent to $4.30 after falling 16.67 percent on Thursday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares dropped 12.1 percent to $1.89.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 9.8 percent to $18.00. GameStop’s holiday period same store sales increased 11.8 percent to $2.77 billion.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) shares slipped 8.6 percent to $7.25. The China-based nano-cap company announced a new partnership to implement blockchain technologies in its business with the purpose of developing "a convenient, safe, autonomous, and trustful sharing economy platform and applications."
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) declined 7.3 percent to $21.34. Energous reported that it entered into a distribution agreement with Raymond James and may sell up to $40 million in stock. Energous expects Q4 sales of $30,000 and GAAP operating expenses of $11.2 million to $11.5 million.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) dipped 6.5 percent to $19.22. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares slipped 4.2 percent to $179.88. Facebook said it plans on promoting content from family and friends rather than posts with more activity
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 3.9 percent to $14.04. Raymond James downgraded Snap from Market Perform to Underperform.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.