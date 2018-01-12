Market Overview

22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 8:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) rose 37.4 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 20.37 percent on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Performant Financial from Neutral to Buy.
  • Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) shares rose 20.4 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading. Sharing Economy International announced plans to partner with Shanghai Ganqu Network Technologies Limited to develop blockchain-powered sharing economy open platform.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 24.2 percent to $4.77 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Global Bit Ventures has acquired 1,300 cryptocurrency mining machines.
  • Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 14.3 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading. Tuniu reported a $100 million share repurchase program and reported the promotion of Mr. Shihong Chen from Vice President to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.
  • Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 6.5 percent to $10.72 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.61 percent on Thursday.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 6.3 percent to $5.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 26.56 percent on Thursday.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares rose 6.1 percent to $62.07 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.76 percent on Thursday.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) rose 5.3 percent to $5.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.62 percent on Thursday.
  • China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) rose 4.9 percent to $41.85 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.29 percent on Thursday.
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) rose 4.8 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after surging 3.82 percent on Thursday.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 4.8 percent to $67.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.81 percent on Thursday.
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) rose 3.6 percent to $33.74 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dick's from Hold to Buy.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares fell 41 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA Advisory Committee panel voted 12-3 against recommendation for Linhaliq. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Aradigm from Buy to Neutral.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) fell 10.1 percent to $24.90 in pre-market trading. Concert Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it has been granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543 for the treatment of alopecia areat. The company also reported that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office did not institute PGR proceeding.
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 7.7 percent to $21.26 in pre-market trading. Energous reported that it entered into a distribution agreement with Raymond James and may sell up to $40 million in stock. Energous expects Q4 sales of $30,000 and GAAP operating expenses of $11.2 million to $11.5 million.
  • EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 5.6 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading market trading. Earlier in the week, the company released strong preliminary fourth quarter and FY17 guidance.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 4.2 percent to $19.70 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 4.1 percent to $180.09 as CEO Zuckerberg shifted focus of newsfeed to friends, not news.
  • Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) shares fell 3.2 percent to $27.51 in pre-market trading. Taylor Morrison Home reported he pricing of underwritten public offering of 19,206,656 shares of its Class A common stock.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares fell 3 percent to $11.78 in pre-market trading after an interview with CEO Dr. Lisa Su was published by Yahoo Finance that said the "company is quickly working to resolve and address a recently-discovered security flaw that affects AMD computer chips." Su had previously noted the Spectre flaw's impact earlier this week.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares fell 2.5 percent to $16.85 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its sales guidance.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 2.4 percent to $14.26. Raymond James downgraded Snap from Market Perform to Underperform.

