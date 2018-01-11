8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares are up 7 percent after reporting fourth quarter bookings came in at $229 million. The company sees FY18 sales of $745 million-$815 million.
- Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: FMI) shares are up 4 percent. Earlier in the week, the company announced preliminary fourth quarter and FY18 results that came ahead of sales estimates.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
- FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares are down 8 percent, slightly reversing the 21 percent gain the company saw in the regular session.
- Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) shares are down 7 percent, reversing gains the stock saw in the regular trading session.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are down 6 percent. Earlier in the week, the company released strong preliminary fourth quarter and FY17 guidance.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell about 3 percent after an interview with CEO Dr. Lisa Su was published by Yahoo Finance that said the "company is quickly working to resolve and address a recently-discovered security flaw that affects AMD computer chips." Su had previously noted the Spectre flaw's impact earlier this week.
