ICYMI: A Kodak Moment, MoneyGram Meets Ripple, All Things Blockchain

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Kodak The Crypto Company

The news of a pending initial coin offering from Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) has been the talk of the financial markets since it was announced earlier this week. Elizabeth Balboa gathers perspective from industry experts in “Mama Don't Take My KODAKCoin Away: What Photographers And Crypto Experts Think Of Eastman Kodak's ICO.”

MoneyGram’s New Partnership

Mercurial blockchain company Ripple will see its cryptocurrency platform used by MoneyGram International, Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) to make its money transfer business more efficient. Get the details of the deal in Jayson Derrick’s “MoneyGram Partners With Ripple, Will Use XRP To Lower Costs.”

Crypto Just The Beginning For Blockchain

Blockchain is the technology underpinning many of the most volatile stock moves so far in 2018, and according to KeyBanc’s Arvind Ramnani, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Find out why in Wayne Duggan’s “Analyst: Blockchain Is The Biggest Thing Since The Internet.”

That being said, for the intrepid blockchain enthusiast, check out some valuable counsel in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Looking To Start A Blockchain Business? Ripple Founder Chris Larsen Has One Piece Of Advice.”