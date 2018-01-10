Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 10, 2018 5:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS came in at 67 cents, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $116 million, beating estimates by $1.8 million. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares are up 5 percent, continuing the momentum it's seeing from the newly launched KodakCoin. Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) COO Kris Nelson told Benzinga, “It’s a really smart move and a great application of the technology.”
  • Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ: MFIN) shares are up 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Altair Engineering INC (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are down 4 percent, reversing the gains seen in the regular trading session after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) was down about 6 percent following a 28 percent rise in the regular session. In an after-hours interview with Bloomberg TV, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said, "We're not gonna give dates [on when blockchain technology could be deployed for Moviepass]... I think this year you'll start to see really interesting uses of blockchain."

Posted-In: Kris NelsonNews After-Hours Center Movers

