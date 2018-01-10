34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares jumped 116.2 percent to $7.39. AMERI Holdings reported expansion of offering with blockchain solutions.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 77.2 percent to $6.77. SemiLEDs is expected to release Q1 earnings after the closing bell.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares gained 52.2 percent to $10.35. Eastman Kodak) shares gained 119.35 percent Tuesday after the company announced plans with WENN Digital to launch a photo-centric cryptocurrency.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares surged 33.5 percent to $5.88 after the company disclosed that the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has approved its colorectal screening test.
- TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares rose 30.3 percent to $ 7.56. TSR reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.516 million.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) gained 24.6 percent to $12.65 after the company disclosed that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family jointly proposed to acquire all shares of Am Trust Financial common stock not controlled by the family for $12.25 per share in cash. The family currently owns or controls approximately 43 percent of the outstanding shares.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares climbed 20.6 percent to $3.45 after the company issued a strong sales forecast for FY17.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) jumped 20.3 percent to $3.30.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) climbed 18.9 percent to $6.60 after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its third quarter. The company reported quarterly profit of $8.6 million.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 17.9 percent to $8.44 following CEO comment that the company co could do an ICO.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ: SHOS) jumped 17.9 percent to $2.65
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares rose 17.6 percent to $ 6.00 as the company announced the launch of its new blockchain solutions division.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) jumped 13.9 percent to $7.40.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares surged 12.4 percent to $14.05. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Epizyme with an Overweight rating and a $20.00 price target.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares rose 10.1 percent to $2.36.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares climbed 8.6 percent to $2.41 after gaining 3.74 percent on Tuesday.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares gained 8.4 percent to $4.76.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 7.5 percent to $3.48 after falling 0.61 percent on Tuesday.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares climbed 6.5 percent to $18.29 after gaining 0.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) surged 6 percent to $9.58. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos with a Buy rating.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 3.7 percent to $71.69. Susquehanna upgraded Target from Neutral to Positive.
Losers
- Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) tumbled 28 percent to $1.08. AmpliPhi Biosciences priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $1 per share.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares fell 19.1 percent to $1.3914 after dropping 39.86 percent on Tuesday.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) declined 13.1 percent to $17.05. SUPERVALU reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) dipped 13.1 percent to $26.42 after the company lowered its FY18 forecast.
- Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE: KLDX) shares dipped 11.1 percent to $2.12 after the company reported a reduction in underground mining operations and workforce at its True North mine in Manitoba, Canada. The company also disclosed that John Seaberg, former Senior Vice President, Strategic Relations, has left the company.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 11.1 percent to $5.64.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $3.42.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares fell 9.5 percent to $51.12.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) shares slipped 7.9 percent to $31.00.
- Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) shares dropped 7.9 percent to $5.85.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) shares slipped 7 percent to $52.61 after the company reported a 5.3 percent drop in its holiday comps.
- Talend SA ADR (NASDAQ: TLND) dropped 6.2 percent to $37.80. Citigroup downgraded Talend from Buy to Neutral.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) declined 4.8 percent to $29.02. Barclays downgraded Electronics For Imaging from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
