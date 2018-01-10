Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) lost nearly 2 percent after the real estate focused company reported its fourth quarter results. The company said it earned $1.29 per share in the quarter on revenue of $3.786 billion versus expectations of $3.57 billion. Revenue from home sales also rose from $2.9 billion in the same quarter a year ago to $3.3 billion.
- Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE: KODK) soared another 75 percent Wednesday morning after gaining 117 percent on Tuesday. The camera maker skyrocketed after it announced the creation of a photo-centric cryptocurrency.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) lost more than 1 percent after the high end fashion retailer provided a business update. The company said its November and December combined sales rose 2.5 percent and comps rose 1.2 percent. As a result, management raised the lower end of its full fiscal year 2017 EPS guidance from $2.85-$2.95 to a new range of $2.90-$2.95 per share.
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) was halted Wednesday morning ahead of a scheduled U.S. Food and Drug Administration Adcom meeting for its product candidate LPCN 1021.
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) gained nearly 100 percent after the company said it will create an in-house blockchain practice and seek strategic partnerships with blockchain technology companies. The company hopes to offer blockchain solutions to bring trust, transparency and efficiency to customer supply chains.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) lost 7 percent after the grocer and general merchandise retailer reported its third quarter results. The company said it earned 61 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $3.94 billion versus Wall Street's expectations for 46 cents per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points
Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.