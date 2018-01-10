40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NASDAQ: KODK) shares gained 119.35 percent to close at $6.80 on Tuesday after the company announced plans with WENN Digital to launch a photo-centric cryptocurrency.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares climbed 103.15 percent to close at $9.04 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that study of REMOXY met primary endpoint. The company reported that REMOXY NDA remains on-track for resubmission in Q1 2018.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares jumped 20.86 percent to close at $23.52 on Tuesday.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares gained 19.59 percent to close at $5.80.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) shares jumped 19.07 percent to close at $47.15 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Voxelotor.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) climbed 18.52 percent to close at $68.03.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares surged 18.39 percent to close at $3.54 on Tuesday.
- Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ABAX) shares surged 16.27 percent to close at $61.52 after the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) rose 16.21 percent to close at $10.97.
- MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ: MMAC) shares gained 15.5 percent to close at $27.95. MMA Capital reported the sale of asset management business for $57 million.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) jumped 15.46 percent to close at $17.55.
- Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) shares gained 9.58 percent to close at $23.11 after the company announced plans for the separation of Altice USA Inc. from Altice NV.
- Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares climbed 9.39 percent to close at $6.64 after the company reported orders for 17 Next Generation systems tools.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) gained 7.31 percent to close at $59.93.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) gained 6.93 percent to close at $242.80 after the company reported an agreement with Thermo Fisher to sell Ion AmpliSeq Technology and announced the launch of its sequencing technology iSeq 100.
Losers
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares fell 39.86 percent to close at $1.72 on Tuesday after surging 72.29 percent on Monday.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares dipped 38.13 percent to close at $3.70 on Tuesday.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) tumbled 36.04 percent to close at $3.55. Axsome Therapeutics reported that AXS-02 independent data monitoring committee recommended the continuation of COAST-1 trial and discontinuation of CREATE-1 trial.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares dipped 20.24 percent to close at $7.37 after the company lowered its Q4 and FY2017 earnings guidance.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 18.83 percent to close at $4.87.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares declined 17.57 percent to close at $1.97.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) dropped 17.44 percent to close at $2.32 on Tuesday.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) dropped 17.17 percent to close at $4.39. Quotient reported further positive data on its initial disease screening microarray and provides update on blood grouping.
- Delta Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DELT) fell 16.24 percent to close at $1.96 on Tuesday after rising 28.57 percent on Monday.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) dropped 16.17 percent to close at $2.23.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares fell 15.95 percent to close at $1.95.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares dipped 15.61 percent to close at $6.625. Big 5 Sporting Goods reported fourth-quarter sales $20 million short of estimates, coming in at $243.2 million. Comps dropped 9.4 percent for the quarter. The company sees a fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS of 52-57 cents and estimates sales will land at $1.01 billion. Big 5 Sporting shares dropped 11.46 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) declined 14.96 percent to close at $157.95 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) declined 14.68 percent to close at $8.08.
- Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 14.02 percent to close at $1.84. Sigma Labs issued a letter to shareholders.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 13.68 percent to close at $1.83.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) shares dropped 13.44 percent to close at $8.05 after the company reported weak preliminary sales for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) dropped 12.1 percent to close at $2.47.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) declined 11.4 percent to close at $19.51 after the company reconfirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook. The company sees its fiscal 2017 EPS as falling a penny short of estimates, ending at 55 cents per share. At $270 million, sales are also expected to just barely miss estimates.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) dropped 10.64 percent to close at $2.94.
- Yangtze River Development Ltd (NASDAQ: YERR) shares dropped 9.15 percent to close at $6.45.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell 8.28 percent to close at $6.09. Jefferies downgraded AK Steel from Buy to Hold.
- AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) shares slipped 6.2 percent to close at $47.50. AZZ Inc. disclosed that it will review accounting methodology resulting in a delay of the issuance of its fiscal year 2018 third quarter form 10-Q.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) slipped 5.44 percent to close at $15.11. Susquehanna downgraded Under Armour from Neutral to Negative.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares dropped 4.06 percent to close at $32.37 after the company reported that the company's holiday sales were up 3.6 percent year-over-year. The company did announce Monday that it was closing its Harborplace location in Baltimore, Maryland, leaving just two remaining locations in the state.
